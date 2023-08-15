NFL Bold Predictions: Unexpected NFC East Once Again by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFC East may be the most contentious NFL division, with heated rivalries, storied traditions, and passionate fans always keeping it in the spotlight. The Eagles currently have the keys to division and look to have a potential dynasty in the making, but with a division winner not repeating in roughly two decades, who knows what will happen.

Here are our bold predictions for the NFC East.

Eagles Break Their Sack Record

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles put out one of the most impressive pass fronts in recent history, recording 70 sacks as a team. Could they do it again? Absolutely. Their key loss was Javon Hargrave, who accounted for 11 sacks, but the Eagles got younger and arguably better. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis is reportedly in much better shape and should take a step forward with more snaps, while rookie Jalen Carter was lauded as the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft. Additionally, rookie Nolan Smith has a double-digit sack upside on the edge. Looking at the rest of the line, Haason Reddick should be elite again, with Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham being reliable. This unit is deeper, younger, and looks to be a force.

Cowboys Miss Playoffs, Finish Below .500

Does anybody else get the sense that the Dallas Cowboys are a ticking time bomb? Who knows where this team is headed? They have all the talent in the world, but time and time again, it’s not working. Dak Prescott was a point of concern last season as a thrower, Ezekiel Elliott’s departure cannot be ignored, and now their best offensive lineman by far, Zack Martin, is holding out. Defensively, you can’t say anything bad about Micah Parsons, but can the rest of the group be trusted against elite offenses? Plus, does anybody trust Mike McCarthy as a play caller? C’mon now. We want to get bold with these takes, so the Cowboys falling apart would warrant that.

Darren Waller Eclipses 1200 Passing Yards

First, Darren Waller must stay on the field for the New York Giants. His last full seasons were 2019 and 2020, where he finished just shy of 1200 yards. In the event he stays healthy, I expect him to surpass that. I believe Brian Daboll wants to throw the ball more than in years past but didn’t have the personnel to do so. Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Kenny Golladay? Let’s get serious. When on the field, Waller is elite, and I expect Daboll’s creativity to have him in all sorts of different packages to get him open. Waller will be the best pass-catcher Daniel Jones has ever had, so I’m looking for huge things.

Ron Rivera Fired Mid-Season

Oh, Washington. Now that Dan Snyder is gone and Josh Harris brings competency back to the owners’ box, the Commanders could one day not be a complete laughing stock, but that day isn’t today. I have no faith in this team. They can’t stay healthy, and everything aside from their defensive line is a work in progress. At quarterback, you can’t expect me to believe in Sam Howell. Everything that can go wrong will go wrong, resulting in the ownership group wanting a change in leadership and costing Ron Rivera his job. By Week 14, Eric Bieniemy will finally have a head coaching position (on an interim basis).

