NFL Odds: Can Bryce Young Lead Panthers In Weak NFC South? Carolina has the tools to be an exciting team to watch by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: The Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers enter a new era, and it’s possible they make a splash right away.

Carolina has wallowed in mediocrity since its last winning season in 2017. The team had clashing identities that finally came apart when Carolina traded away franchise star Christian McCaffrey last season. The franchise failed to find a successor to Cam Newton, until the 2023 NFL Draft, where it selected Bryce Young first overall.

The loss of Tom Brady makes the NFC South wide open this season, and the Panthers’ young roster profiles as one that can take advantage and be a surprise team.

2022 in review

7-10, second in the NFC South

9-8 ATS

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

Frank Reich (head coach)

Josh McCown (quarterbacks coach)

Ejiro Evero (defensive coordinator)

QB Bryce Young (draft)

QB Andy Dalton

RB Miles Sanders

WR D.J. Chark

WR Jonathan Mingo (draft)

WR Adam Thielen

TE Hayden Hurst

S Von Bell

Key offseason losses

RB D’Onta Foreman

WR D.J. Moore

LB Cory Littleton

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +6000

Conference: +3000

Division: +360

Win total: 7.5 (Over -120, Under -102)

To make playoffs: Yes +172 | No -205

2023 award contenders

Defensive Player of the Year: Brian Burns +3000

Coach of the Year: Frank Reich +2500

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bryce Young +400, Jonathan Mingo +5000

2023 outlook

The Panthers have a lot of interesting pieces. Reich’s tenure with the Indianapolis Colts ended poorly due to a reported disagreement with owner Jim Irsay over who to start at quarterback. A fresh start could be what Reich needs to help bring out the potential of a young offense.

Carolina has a second-place schedule, but it plays the NFC North and AFC South, along with its own division. That gives the Panthers one of the easiest schedules on paper. If Evero can get the defense to play at least average, and if Young’s size proves not to be a deterrent at the NFL level, the Panthers can compete this season.

Young’s Rookie of the Year price is the best it will be before the season, and if Bijan Robinson ends up in a committee with Tyler Allgeier and Coradrelle Patterson, that helps strengthen the first-year QB’s case. If Reich leads the Panthers to a division title, that puts him up there in the Coach of the Year conversation. All of the pieces need to go right for the Panthers, but they could be a fun team to watch if that happens.