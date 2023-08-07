NFL Odds: Falcons Lack Luster, But Respected In Lowly Division
Atlanta likely will contend in the division, but not for a Super Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons might not be the sexiest team entering the 2023 NFL campaign, but they do have an advantage others in the league don’t: They play in a wide-open division.
And the fact the NFC South is so wide open, coupled with the addition of first-round running back Bijan Robinson, has many believing in Atlanta. BetMGM revealed the Falcons were its biggest liability to win the division. As of July 19, a notable 47% of the money and 40% of the tickets were on the Falcons. Atlanta has not won the division since 2016 with the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently being the class of the division.
If Falcons third-year head coach Arthur Smith can get the offense to reach its potential, Atlanta’s chances of qualifying for the postseason become attainable. From there, though, it will be difficult for the Falcons with conference contenders including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.
The way Atlanta’s prices look on the board implies just that.
2022 in review
7-10 (missed playoffs)
9-8 ATS
7-10 over/under
Key offseason additions
RB Bijan Robinson (first-round pick)
QB Taylor Heinicke
DB Jessie Bates
DL Calais Campbell
DE Bud Dupree
WR Mack Hollins
CB Jeff Okudah
Key offseason losses
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Rashaan Evans
Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Super Bowl: +5500
Conference: +2200
Division: +210
Win total: 8.5 (Over -122)
To make playoffs: Yes +104 |No -128
2023 award contenders
MVP: Desmond Ridder +15000
Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson +4000
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson +300
Coach of the Year: Arthur Smith +1600
2023 outlook
Atlanta’s group at the skill positions has the potential to be a scary combination. While headlined by Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, it also includes wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. London also was the No. 8 overall pick while Pitts was selected No. 4 overall the season prior in 2021. That should be plenty of talent on that side of the ball, but Atlanta’s quarterback situation with sophomore Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke creates some questions.
The Falcons should be much improved on defense, a group that ranked 23rd in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed last season. The Falcons signed safety Jessie Bates, one of the top players on the open market this offseason, along with Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, who should help the front seven in the short term.