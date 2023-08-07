NFL Odds: Falcons Lack Luster, But Respected In Lowly Division Atlanta likely will contend in the division, but not for a Super Bowl by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons might not be the sexiest team entering the 2023 NFL campaign, but they do have an advantage others in the league don’t: They play in a wide-open division.

And the fact the NFC South is so wide open, coupled with the addition of first-round running back Bijan Robinson, has many believing in Atlanta. BetMGM revealed the Falcons were its biggest liability to win the division. As of July 19, a notable 47% of the money and 40% of the tickets were on the Falcons. Atlanta has not won the division since 2016 with the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently being the class of the division.

If Falcons third-year head coach Arthur Smith can get the offense to reach its potential, Atlanta’s chances of qualifying for the postseason become attainable. From there, though, it will be difficult for the Falcons with conference contenders including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The way Atlanta’s prices look on the board implies just that.

2022 in review

7-10 (missed playoffs)

9-8 ATS

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

RB Bijan Robinson (first-round pick)

QB Taylor Heinicke

DB Jessie Bates

DL Calais Campbell

DE Bud Dupree

WR Mack Hollins

CB Jeff Okudah

Key offseason losses

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Rashaan Evans

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +5500

Conference: +2200

Division: +210

Win total: 8.5 (Over -122)

To make playoffs: Yes +104 |No -128

2023 award contenders

MVP: Desmond Ridder +15000

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson +4000

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson +300

Coach of the Year: Arthur Smith +1600

2023 outlook

Atlanta’s group at the skill positions has the potential to be a scary combination. While headlined by Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, it also includes wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. London also was the No. 8 overall pick while Pitts was selected No. 4 overall the season prior in 2021. That should be plenty of talent on that side of the ball, but Atlanta’s quarterback situation with sophomore Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke creates some questions.

The Falcons should be much improved on defense, a group that ranked 23rd in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed last season. The Falcons signed safety Jessie Bates, one of the top players on the open market this offseason, along with Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, who should help the front seven in the short term.