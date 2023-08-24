NFL Odds: Can Justin Herbert Lift Talented Chargers Into AFC Mix? Kellen Moore will be tasked with getting the most out of Herbert by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

Chances are head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers spent a majority of the offseason reliving their 20-point blown halftime lead in the NFL playoffs.

It was the most recent and arguably the most notable example of just how much LA has underachieved during the Justin Herbert era.

Well, it will be up to Staley, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and LA’s talented roster to make up for it entering 2023.

The Chargers have the quarterback and the roster to be in the mix for the loaded AFC. Heck, the Bolts might even be able to transition into Super Bowl contenders. But it starts with putting past shortcomings in the rearview and making the most of the Herbert-led offense.

2022 in review

10-7 (lost in AFC wild-card round)

11-6-1 ATS

7-10-1 over/under

Key offseason additions

OC Kellen Moore

LB Eric Kendricks

WR Quentin Johnston (first-round pick)

OT Trey Pipkins

Key offseason losses

OC Joe Lombardi

LB Drue Tranquill

LB Kyle Van Noy

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +2100

Conference: +1100

Division: +300

Win total: 9.5 (Over -128)

Make playoffs: Yes -115| No -105

2023 award contenders

MVP: Justin Herbert +900

Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Ekeler +5000

Defensive Player of the Year: Joey Bosa +3500

Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley +2500

2023 outlook

Kellen Moore parted ways with the Cowboys this offseason after a successful stretch in Dallas. It took the Chargers a mere two days to hire him as their next offensive coordinator after they fired Joe Lombardi. Moore now will be tasked with getting the most out of Herbert, and if he does, the Chargers could be a dark horse for the Lombardi Trophy due to their talent on offense.

Herbert has a solid skill group, including running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and first-rounder Quentin Johnston, and will play behind first-round offensive linemen Rashawn Slater (2021) and Zion Johnson (2022).

LA, however, will have to overcome a difficult schedule and a defensive unit with some questions due to injury, age and other unproven contributors. Much like the offense, though, the Chargers have plenty of talent on that side of the ball with linebacker Eric Kendricks, pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and a defensive backfield featuring Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr. and J.C. Jackson.