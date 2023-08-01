NFL Odds: Rookie QB, Jonathan Taylor Dispute Makes Colts Easy Bet Indianapolis is hard to read in 2023 by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

There should be optimism surrounding the Colts as they enter the 2023-24 season.

Indianapolis plays in one of the worst divisions in football, as the Jacksonville Jaguars took the AFC South crown with a 9-8 record last season while the rest of the division finished with a putrid combined record of 14-35-2. The Colts made a huge investment in Anthony Richardson, the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, who has the raw tools to be a superstar quarterback. The dumpster fire that was Jeff Saturday has been replaced with an offensive-minded head coach in Shane Steichen that should help mold Richardson into Indy’s next franchise QB.

So, why does everything feel so doom and gloom?

The easy answer has something to do with Jonathan Taylor. Things have gotten ugly between the Colts and their best offensive weapon since Reggie Wayne, as Taylor reportedly requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay around the start of training camp. Indianapolis’ response? A threat of sorts, turning what could have been viewed as posturing into a “nasty” argument between both sides.

That isn’t a great look for a team who already was pretty stinky last season.

2022 in review

4-12-1, third in AFC South

6-11 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Anthony Richardson (first-round pick)

QB Gardner Minshew

WR Isaiah McKenzie

EDGE Samson Ebukam

Key offseason losses

LB Bobby Okereke

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

S Rodney McLeod

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +10000

Conference: +6500

Division: +550

Win total: over/under 6.5 (Over -118)

To make playoffs: Yes +350| No -500

2023 award contenders

Offensive ROY: Anthony Richardson +900

Offensive POY: Jonathan Taylor +4000

Defensive POY: Shaquille Leonard +7500

2023 outlook

Indianapolis isn’t going to be a world-beater this season. That is even if it smooths things over with Taylor.

The Colts will be fortunate enough to play six games in their own division but also have matchups with the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals — teams they haven’t had very much success against in the last few years.

They do have a nice NFC South swing that could result in a pair of wins, and Richardson could roll into the NFL as a superstar, but we’re not willing to bet on any of that happening.