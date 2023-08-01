NFL Odds: Three Futures Bets To Make In Stacked NFC East The Eagles are still king in the NFC East by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

We are officially in full swing when it comes to training camps around the NFL, so, let’s examine three futures bets to make on one of the most storied divisions in NFL history, the NFC East.

We’ll start with last year’s division champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

(All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Philadelphia Eagles — NFC Winner (+250)

Jalen Hurts was rewarded with a big contract this offseason, and for good reason. The fourth-year pro continues to get better every year. In fact, two seasons ago, I wrongly predicted the Eagles would be one of the worst teams in the NFL. They won four out of their last five games, finished with a 9-8 overall record and made it into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They went on to lose to Tom Brady. Obviously, they were able to build off that experience and parlay it to a Super Bowl appearance this past season. Now they will continue to follow the same trajectory and learn from coming up short in the big game, as well. There will be revenge on their minds since they lost in such agonizing fashion. Most championship teams in all sports have that proverbial chip on their shoulders. So, I’ll bet on the Eagles to get back to the Super Bowl by winning the NFC at +250 odds.

Brian Robinson Over 800.5 rushing yards (+120)

With the addition of a proven offensive coordinator and former Super Bowl champion in Eric Bieniemy, I believe this Commanders offense will be much more efficient and dependable this season. Young QB Sam Howell takes over as the starter and will lean on Robinson running the ball effectively to help with his growth within the offense. Last season, Robinson was shot in his leg during an attempted carjacking in the Washington DC area. He missed five games after the shooting but still managed to rush for nearly 800 yards. We know that on the defensive side, Washington is always formidable, and this defensive line is already elite. That formula translates to close games in which Robinson will be tasked with protecting leads or keeping the game close by minimizing turnovers. Since more carries will be there with a former running back now calling the plays, I’ll roll the dice and bet on Robinson.

CeeDee Lamb Over 7.5 Receiving TDs

One of the hardest jobs in sports is being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. America’s Team is under constant scrutiny and always has the spotlight shining brightly on them. In his eight-year career, Dak Prescott hasn’t captured a Super Bowl yet, but he has put up impressive numbers statistically. One of the biggest reasons why Prescott has been so prolific is because of his top target, CeeDee Lamb. In just three seasons, Lamb has made the Pro Bowl twice. Last season was his best yet while reaching the end zone nine times. I believe that the upward trajectory will continue this season for Prescott’s favorite weapon. Let’s bet on Lamb to have another big season and score at least eight touchdowns.