NFL OROY Odds Analysis: Bijan Robinson Over Starting QBs by SportsGrid

The race for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is heating up, and the futures market is alive with predictions. Leading the pack, we have running back Bijan Robinson with odds of +250. However, the competition is intensifying with the influx of rookie quarterbacks set to see significant playing time this season.

Among these promising QBs, Bryce Young stands out with odds of +450. Then there’s Anthony Richardson at 7 to 1, and not far behind, CJ Stroud is positioned with odds of +850. It’s rare to see so many rookie quarterbacks potentially starting in Week 1. For most of them, it will be baptism by fire, with steep learning curves and challenging matchups right out of the gate.

Young, in particular, has generated considerable buzz. Given how formidable his team was last year â€“ excellent ball movement, scoring prowess, and a rugged defense â€“ adding a talent like Young might be the winning formula. He might be the surprise standout Rookie, especially with that strong team backing him.

However, Richardson, despite his athletic brilliance, might find himself in a tough spot with his team, which hasn’t shown much promise recently. The narrative isn’t much brighter for Houston, where a quick turnaround is more hope than reality. Therefore, amidst this QB frenzy, only one rookie quarterback might shine â€“ and that could be Young.

Yet, it’s essential not to lose sight of the non-quarterback contenders. Bijan Robinson is a significant talent, and there’s a high chance he could dazzle in Atlanta. By some estimations, he might even have the Rookie of the Year award locked down by Thanksgiving with a yardage count of 500 or more. Currently, he’s third on the depth chart, but that shouldn’t mislead anyone. He’s a talent that can’t be benched for long. Atlanta didn’t draft him to keep him on the sidelines. Once the season gets underway, expect Robinson to prove his worth.

While the rookie quarterbacks bring excitement and promise to the mix, non-QBs like Robinson might steal the show this year. After all, raw talent paired with the right opportunity can make magic happen on the football field.

