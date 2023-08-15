NFL Season Predictions: NFC South Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the 2023 NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the NFC South and their over/under win totals. Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the North.

Atlanta Falcons – 8.5 Wins (OVER -122/UNDER +100)

The Atlanta Falcons face a challenging season with the second-hardest strength of schedule, only surpassed by their division rival, the New Orleans Saints. This tough schedule doesn’t favor the Falcons, particularly when considering their projected win total of 8.5, which is a bit higher than expected. Despite this, we anticipate Atlanta will continue their team growth in 2023. However, we still expect them to finish the season with less than nine wins. Therefore, we are confident in supporting the plus-money value for the Falcons to record under 8.5 wins.

Cook’s Pick: Under 8.5 wins (+100)

Carolina Panthers – 7.5 Wins (OVER -120/UNDER -102)

The Carolina Panthers face a challenging task ahead, with the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in the NFL. Despite this, there’s a growing sentiment favoring them to achieve over 7.5 wins, an outlook that’s gaining traction with odds slightly tilted in favor at -120. This optimism isn’t without merit, as the Panthers concluded the previous season with a promising 7-10 record, showcasing significant improvement toward the end.

Bryce Young, their promising rookie quarterback, should iron out the growing paints in his game early in the season. If he manages to do so, the team’s chances of surpassing 7.5 wins look even brighter. That’s precisely the perspective we’re endorsing â€“ banking on the Panthers to exceed expectations with a solid performance this season.

Cook’s Pick: Over 7.5 wins (-120)

New Orleans Saints – 9.5 Wins (OVER +114/UNDER -140)

Bettors considering the over for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 should be wary of their strength of schedule. The NFL is a league known for its parity, and the Saints have the unenviable position of facing the toughest schedule in the league based on last year’s results. Although there is a possibility for the Saints to notch ten wins, the path to get there is far from reassuring. With the under priced at a juiced –140, it’s the direction we recommend for the Saints in 2023.

Cook’s Pick: Under 9.5 wins (-140)

Analyzing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers strength of schedule, they sit comfortably in the middle, so we won’t put too much emphasis on their opponents. Tampa Bay is in a winnable NFC South division, but it isn’t easy to expect this group to exceed expectations. The Bucs only managed eight victories last season, and the overwhelming majority see them taking a step back without Tom Brady leading the charge. We’re more than happy to back the under 6.5 wins at -142 odds, considering the perceived decline of this squad. The juiced price tag seems like a good bet in this case.

Cook’s Pick: Under 6.5 wins (-142)

