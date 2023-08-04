NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Favored, Giants In Mix by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among MLB‘s favorites to win the World Series and the NL West but don’t rule out the San Francisco Giants to make a run at the crown.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite with a heavily juiced price tag to win the NL West. LA is on top of the NL West with a 62-45 record. It wasn’t a positive end of July for Los Angeles, but they’ve started August with three straight victories. The Dodgers’ lead isn’t safe at the top, but there are signs that their best baseball is in front of them. LA boasts a +107 run differential, with the Padres’ +75 being the next best in the division. Over the last week, the Dodgers have maintained their -850 odds to capture the NL West.

The San Francisco Giants have started August positively and are playing some very good baseball. The Giants have won three straight games and seven of their last ten. With their recent hot streak, SF has tightened their hold on the top wild-card spot in the National League while only trailing the first-place Dodgers by 2.5 games for the division lead. They’re still somewhat of a longshot to win the division, but there’s some value here in backing the Giants after they were bet down from +1000 to +700.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Still, they fell out of the top spot in July and no longer occupy a playoff position. Arizona trails the Dodgers by 6.5 games and is also 1.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the crowded National League playoff picture. The D-backs have lost three straight games and seven of their last ten, leading to their odds of winning the division nearly doubling over the previous week from +1600 to +3100.

The San Diego Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 54-55 record. It’s not because of a lack of talent that the Padres are in this position. They just ultimately can’t get the results they’ve wanted. San Diego has closed the gap in the National League wild-card race over the last week, cutting their deficit from 6.5 games to 4. Still, the Padres are nine games back in the NL West, but their odds to win the division have continued to rise over the last week from +5000 to +3700.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they’ve come through on those expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that happening anytime soon with their current ownership and lack of talent. On August 4, the Rockies sit 20.5 games back of the NL West division lead and hold +25000 odds to come out on top.

