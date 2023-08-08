NL Wild Card Odds Analysis: Can Cubs Take Advantage of Weak Schedule? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we approach the climax of the MLB season, the National League wild-card race is turning heads and raising eyebrows. It’s been an absolute roller-coaster so far and is showing no signs of slowing anytime soon.

Pulling up the latest odds and standings, the San Francisco Giants stand tall, looking almost certain to clinch one of the wild card spots. The Philadelphia Phillies are also making a solid case, potentially grabbing the first or second wild card slot.

However, things become less clear-cut when considering the final spot. It’s a three-way race between the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs. And while the Arizona Diamondbacks may be technically in the mix, their recent form post-All-Star Break suggests they’re sliding out of contention.

Now, let’s dive into the Cubs’ prospects. Despite their recent loss to the New York Mets, the Cubs’ remaining schedule in August might be their golden ticket to the playoffs. They’ll face the Mets twice more, followed by a challenging trio against Toronto. Let’s assume a conservative outcome, with the Cubs winning just one of those. Then come two games versus the Chicago White Sox at home, three against the Kansas City Royals at home, a three-game series in Detroit, and a four-game stretch in Pittsburgh. With such a schedule, it’s hard to envision the Cubs not strengthening their wild card standing by the end of August.

September brings its own challenges for the Cubs, but if they capitalize on their favorable August schedule, they’ll have a significant leg up.

The acquisitions Chicago made, including picking up Jeimer Candelario, show they’re serious contenders. Given their path, Miami, Cincinnati, and Arizona will probably have to pin their hopes on a Cubs’ dip in form come September.

As the National League wild-card race intensifies, Chicago’s fate lies in its own hands. Their August fixtures provide a genuine opportunity to solidify their position, making them a tantalizing prospect for bettors.

