Pac-12 Futures Market: Should Utah Be Getting More Respect?

The college football landscape is abuzz with storylines for the upcoming season. With all the news out there, the Utah Utes going after a third straight conference title should be getting the attention it deserves.

Let’s set the stage: The Utes have a win total pegged at 8.5 for the season. The under on this bet comes with a serious weight, hinting at skepticism among the betting community. Regarding conference accolades, Utah has the fourth-best price to win the PAC-12 at +550. Delving deeper into the playoff scenario, they are priced at 10-to-1 to make the college football playoff, again holding the fourth-best odds. Do these numbers seem underwhelming for a team that boasts back-to-back PAC 12 championships?

Let’s acknowledge the powerhouse that Kyle Whittingham has constructed in Utah, with an impressive track record: barring the COVID year, the last time the Utes failed to clinch at least nine wins in a season goes back to 2013. Their consistent performance boils down to the team’s distinct physicality in a conference that often lacks it.

However, this season presents its set of formidable challenges. Road games against tough opponents like USC and Washington, who have Heisman candidate quarterbacks, won’t be cakewalks. Add to the mix a trip to face Oregon State, lauded for their defensive prowess last season, and confrontations with Oregon, Baylor, and Florida. It’s a minefield, to say the least.

Emphasis must be put on Cam Rising â€“ a potential Heisman contender last year until injuries derailed his campaign. His performance and health are paramount for the Utes. A shaky start could make those holding an over ticket for Utah’s win total quite nervous.

While Utah’s recent achievements make a strong case for them, this season’s arduous journey might be why many are hedging their bets. Still, counting out the Utes could be a mistake. The upcoming season promises to be a litmus test for their championship mettle.

