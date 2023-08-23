PGA Tour Championship Betting Insights: Scheffler and Hovland Backed Hard by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The PGA Tour Championship is upon us, and punters are keenly analyzing the odds and trends to place their golf wagers. Let’s dive deep into the numbers and see where the smart money is going!

Please note all odds and data are based on bonus strokes being applied

Highest Ticket%

Viktor Hovland 10.1%

Scottie Scheffler 9.0%

Rory McIlroy 8.9%

Viktor Hovland opened and currently stands at +450 odds. He’s been a favorite among bettors, topping tickets with 10.1% while also holding a hefty 18.9% of the handle, which is second most among Tour competitors. This indicates a significant backing for Hovland, suggesting many believe he’s in with a strong chance this time around.

Scottie Scheffler, who started with odds of +150, has witnessed a slight improvement and now sits at +140. He’s not far behind in bettor sentiment, with 9.0% of the tickets, and leads the way with a significant 24.4% handle. These numbers suggest that while fewer people are backing him compared to Hovland, the amounts wagered on him are relatively larger.

Highest Handle%

Scottie Scheffler 24.4%

Viktor Hovland 18.9%

Rory McIlroy 11.4%

Rory McIlroy remains consistent at +350 odds. He’s garnered 8.9% of the tickets and 11.4% of the handle. A perennial favorite, McIlroy always seems to have a dedicated set of backers.

A notable long shot, Max Homa, remains unchanged at +2800 odds. With 7.1% of the tickets and 3.6% of the handle, he might be an exciting option for those looking for a high-risk, high-reward bet.

Xander Schauffele has seen a positive shift from his opening odds of +3300 down to +2800. This suggests increased confidence in his prospects. He’s attracted 6.7% of the tickets and 4.4% of the handle.

Jon Rahm, the world-renowned golfer, sits steady at +800 odds. He has 6.5% of the tickets and 9.2% of the handle, revealing a decent amount of trust in his capabilities.

Lastly, Patrick Cantlay stands firm at +2000 odds. He’s bagged 6.4% of the tickets and 6.2% of the handle. For those wanting a mix of risk and reward, Cantlay might just be the option.

Biggest Liabilities

Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

As the Championship unfolds, these numbers could shift. But for now, this snapshot offers a compelling view into where the betting community is leaning. Always remember, while stats and trends are helpful, golf remains an unpredictable game, and anything can happen on the day!

