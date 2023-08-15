Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Breakout Players: Pickett, Pickens Lead the Way by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the youngest offenses in the NFL, and there’s reason to be bullish about multiple offensive players breaking out in 2023.

Below, we’re going to highlight three players that have the potential to breakout for the Steelers in 2023:

QB Kenny Pickett

It’s a short sample size, but throughout training camp, Steelers sophomore Kenny Pickett has looked like a much different quarterback than he was during his rookie year. Reports indicate that Pickett is growing into a leader on offense and has made the necessary adjustments to be a competent starter. Down the stretch in 2022, there were notable improvements from Pickett, and it looks like he’s built on that entering 2023. We’re noticing that Pickett has improved his ball placement and tried to force fewer throws, two things he needed to work on. We’re not saying Pickett will be part of the upper echelon of AFC quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow, but he has the potential to be in the second tier.

WR George Pickens

We don’t want to get too crazy with our comparisons, but if George Pickens can add more routes to his repertoire, he reminds us of Antonio Brown. The touchdown he scored in Week 1 of preseason action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was reminiscent of Brown’s regular accomplishments in Black and Yellow. Pickens was involved mainly down the field in his rookie campaign, but if he can get more involved in the middle of the field, he could break out in his sophomore season. Pickens hauled in 51 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns last year. We expect him to be more involved in the red zone in 2023, increasing his touchdown totals and potentially even breaking the 1,000-yard mark.

TE Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers have produced talent for the past 15 years at the tight-end position. Pittsburgh fans have been labeling Pat Freiermuth as a baby Heath Miller. That’s a big compliment. In his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, Freiermuth has caught 123 passes and has proven to be a safety blanket for the Steelers’ quarterbacks. Freiermuth breaking out in 2023 means more than just putting up a more significant statistical season. We expect him to be a much better blocker, helping the Steelers’ run and passing games. The former Penn State product has tallied 1,229 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Freiermuth is a key to unlocking Pickett and Pickens in the Steelers’ offense, and we’re expecting big things from him in his third year in the league.

