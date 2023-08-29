Road to Redemption: Can the Rams Win 7 Games? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the NFL season surrounded by intrigue, especially among bettors. With the new 17-game schedule, the Rams have a win total of 6.5. They could surpass this mark even with a dismal 7-10 record. What’s particularly enticing for bettors? This isn’t pegged at minus odds. Instead, we’re seeing a more appealing +110. Betting over the 6.5 could prove to be lucrative.

Plus, many fans might be looking at their matches against the Arizona Cardinals, considering them almost as two free wins.

If Matthew Stafford stays injury-free, and if the genius of Sean McVay keeps innovating with his playbook, there’s a significant chance. Couple this with a healthy Cooper Kupp and a rejuvenated Aaron Donald, and things look promising. The question isn’t about them hitting the double-digit win mark, but can they secure seven wins?

The most pressing matter for the Rams is McVay. Last season, there were rumors about his future. Would he be motivated enough after achieving another Super Bowl win? To start the grind once more? With McVay’s renewed commitment, the Rams will see brighter days, but maybe not this season.

This season, the Rams face a challenging road. However, with the right pieces and some luck, they might surpass those betting odds. For bettors, the odds offer a tempting proposition. For fans, it’s about seeing a team trying to redefine themselves with renewed vigor.

