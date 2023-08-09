St. Jude Championship: Picking Winners in the T-10, T-20 and T-40 Field by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The PGA Tour continues to heat up, and as we inch closer to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, all eyes are on the frontrunners and potential dark horses. For betting enthusiasts, there are intriguing odds in the mix, especially when looking at top 10, 20, and 40 finishes.

Harris English sits firmly on our radar. He’s shown a lot of promise and looks good for a T-20 finish at +210 odds. English’s recent form on the greens speaks volumes – he’s been in sublime touch. Notably, his putter has been in scorching form, which could easily steer him towards a favorable finish at this course.

St. Jude Championship Betting Insights

Let’s not forget about Patrick Cantlay. Though his major appearances haven’t always been up to par, Cantlay’s performance during the FedEx Cup playoffs has been exceptional. Backing him for a T-10 at +140 odds seems like a prudent choice. Another name that’s garnering interest is Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman has shown enough class to back him for a T-10 finish at +220.

The young prodigy, Cameron Young, is another golfer to watch, while Denny McCarthy is a compelling pick for a T-30 finish at +115 odds. And for those looking at the top 40, there’s no overlooking Eric Cole. Evenly priced at even money, Cole’s rookie season has been nothing short of phenomenal. In fact, if a ‘Rookie of the Year’ accolades were on the line, Cole would be a firm favorite.

What Will Rory Do at the St. Jude Championship?

Now, let’s pivot to the upper echelons. A golfer of Jon Rahm’s caliber can easily clinch the title, but the field is packed with heavyweights like Scottie Scheffler. That’s why, this time around, the focus is on the top 5 finishers. And at almost 2 to 1-odds, it’s hard not to place a wager.

Wrapping up our predictions, Sam Burns is another noteworthy mention. His commitment to the game has been evident, playing more consistently than many on the circuit. A bet on him at +135 odds seems just about right.

To all golf enthusiasts, this PGA event promises a roller-coaster ride. As we’ve experienced in the past, the thrill of Sunday golf is unmatched. With players hitting their stride and some nearing top form, the FedEx St. Jude Championship promises to be a gripping contest.

