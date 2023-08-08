St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams headed in the opposite direction are set to collide this evening from Tropicana Field, with the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Tampa Bay Rays.

Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals is set to take on Zach Eflin of the Tampa Bay Rays in tonight’s pitching matchup. The Rays are the clear favorites with a -172 price. The total is pegged at 8.5.

The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to find their footing and are having a very disappointing season. However, it’s essential to remember that players like Miles Mikolas are very talented and should keep the Cardinals in the ball game. The mentality of “we don’t care because we’re done” doesn’t exist for these professionals. Whether a team is in contention or not, players will play with pride and professionalism.

The Cardinals’ performance has been underwhelming, with not even 50 wins at this juncture of the season. Yet, they have the likes of Paul Goldschmidt in their lineup, signaling some potential for a surprise showing tonight. On the other hand, Mikolas has shown consistency but taking on the Rays, especially after their recent commendable road trip, will be challenging.

Based on recent performances, the Cardinals’ offense has been lackluster, even failing to score a run in Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, Eflin has displayed dominance in his recent starts, including shutting out the New York Yankees for several innings in his last appearance.

Considering the pitching advantage with the Rays at home and a stronger lineup, the safe bet would be on the Rays, mainly focusing on the team total for the first five innings. The odds and recent performances heavily tilt in Tampa’s favor.

