Stretch Run Showdown: Who Will Clinch the National League's Last Wild Card?

As the MLB season enters its stretch run, the National League wild-card race is heating up, and the implications of the expanded playoffs dominate the conversation around it. Expanded playoffs create more dialogue and interest around the league, but this year’s race might provide ammunition for those who oppose it. The teams competing for the third wild card spot in the NL are flawed, and each comes with its own set of issues.

The San Francisco Giants, despite a solid start to the season, appear to be hitting a wall in terms of performance. They will have to pick it up to remain in the battle into mid-September.

On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who looked dead in the water not too long ago, have been able to turn things around and get back into the wild-card race. Their soft buy at the deadline, where they acquired Paul Sewald, has paid dividends and helped the team make a resurgence. In terms of sheer talent, Arizona is the most complete team among those competing for the third wild card spot. Their only major weakness is on the pitching side, but with Merrill Kelly back in the fold and Zac Gallen continuing to impress as the Cy Young odds leader, the D-backs have a solid chance to secure the wild card.

The Cincinnati Reds, another team in the mix, are relying on a lot of youngsters to perform, which could be a bit of a reach. They might be able to get Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo back soon, but it’s hard to predict their performance upon returning. We saw Hunter Green’s first start, which was not impressive.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have their pitching staff led by Sandy Alcantara and the returning Eury Perez to thank for keeping them in the race. However, their offense might not be able to keep up, which could prove to be a major hurdle down the stretch.

The Arizona Diamondbacks seem to be the best team among the contenders for the third wild-card spot in the National League. Their recent resurgence has been impressive, and even though Corbin Carroll hasn’t been playing his best ball recently, Arizona has what it takes to make things happen. If they can maintain their current form, it’s theirs to lose the rest of the way. Keep an eye on the NL wild-card race, as it promises to deliver excitement and drama right up to the end of the season.

