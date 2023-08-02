Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the Big East

1. Jordan Dingle – Penn to St. John’s

Jordan Dingle has showcased his scoring prowess, averaging over 20 points per game for two consecutive seasons. His impressive three-level scoring ability and smooth playing style make him a true joy to watch on the court. St. John’s has had a fantastic offseason, securing the talents of last season’s second-leading scorer in the nation for his senior year.

2. TJ Bamba – Washington State to Villanova

TJ Bamba made significant strides during his junior year, doubling his scoring output and earning a regular starting role with Washington State. His standout performance caught the attention of Villanova, and now he’s headed closer to his roots in the Bronx as he joins the Wildcats.

3. Posh Alexander – St. John’s to Butler

Posh Alexander had a stellar freshman season in 2020-21, but his performance with St. John’s has plateaued somewhat over the past two years. Known for his explosive bursts and scoring ability around the rim, his limitations in three-point shooting and size have sometimes posed challenges. Nevertheless, Butler will benefit from his talent and much-needed backcourt support in the upcoming season.

4. Steven Ashworth – Utah State to Creighton

In 2022-23, Steven Ashworth emerged as the primary star for Utah State, transforming from a role player to a standout performer. His remarkable average of 16.2 points per game earned him All-Mountain West First-Team honors. His exceptional shooting skills and agility make him a perfect fit for Creighton‘s fast-paced run-and-gun system.

5. Jayden Epps – Illinois to Georgetown

Despite being a promising asset to the Illini backcourt, Jayden Epps surprised some by leaving the program after his debut season, where he received significant playing time. Now, he sets his sights on Georgetown, aiming to contribute to an improving program that has faced challenges in recent years.

