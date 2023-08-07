Will Lack of Depth at Cornerback be the Steelers' Biggest Issue This Season? by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are poised to make a significant impact on the upcoming NFL season, with their offense showing the potential to break into the top 10-12 in the league. Thanks to a boost in offensive support, expectations are soaring high for the team.

Can the Steelers Go Over Their Season Wins Total?

That said, Pittsburgh takes pride in their 3-4 defensive alignment, which they believe is one of the best in the league. A critical part of this setup is their depth at the outside linebacker position. A source from within the Steelers was quoted saying, “Could you name a better team when it comes to depth at outside linebacker? We’ve got four legitimate pass rushers.”

However, the secondary unit of the Steelers might be a cause for concern. Cory Trice Jr, their seventh-round pick out of Purdue, was believed to have been their fourth corner, but he suffered an ACL injury. This setback will likely compound the issues already brewing in the Steelers’ back end.

However, the team still has some bright spots, notably the addition of veteran Patrick Peterson. Despite the Minnesota Vikings seemingly giving up on Peterson, the Steelers believe he still has much to offer. His veteran presence should bring a sense of calm and experience to the cornerback position.

The team is also banking on Levi Wallace to step up, although he might be better suited as a third corner. Meanwhile, safety Elijah Riley, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets a couple of years ago, is reportedly competing for the nickel position against Chandon Sullivan.

While the Steelers are well equipped at safety, their corner positions appear vulnerable. This could be a potential point of exploitation for opposing teams. Despite these issues, their front seven remain solid and formidable.

Pittsburgh has a potent offense and a formidable front seven on D, but the key to their success might lie in how well they can cover up the deficiencies in their secondary unit. With the new NFL season on the horizon, it remains to be seen how well the Steelers can weather these challenges over the course of 18 weeks.

