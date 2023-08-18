WNBA Finals Odds: Aces, Liberty Destined for Championship by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty have two wins over each other this WNBA season, with all four games decided by double digits of at least 13 points. Despite the fierce contest, the Aces remain the WNBA championship favorites at -260. Meanwhile, the Liberty comes in as the second-best price at +240. Surprisingly, there was no movement in the odds after last night, unlike the drastic movement we saw following the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The drop-off from these two teams to the rest of the WNBA is significant, leading many to presume that the Aces and Liberty will face off in the title matchup. Las Vegas and New York stand head and shoulders above their competition.

In the broader context of the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun has been struggling with injuries. Center Brionna Jones has been sidelined with an injury, leaving too much pressure on Alyssa Thomas. To make matters worse, Dewanna Bonner is now dealing with a bad back. Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have faced their own issues, with Elena Delle Donne, arguably the most valuable player in the league, battling injuries. The struggles of both teams have allowed the Aces and Liberty to pull away from the pack.

The Dallas Wings, under the leadership of Latricia Trammell, have done an impressive job. They have a high-octane offense with Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale, and Natasha Howard. Despite being the only team to beat the Liberty and the Aces this year, the Wings still have a way to go. Their style of play might not carry them far in the playoffs. It’s evident that the Aces and Liberty are the two best teams in the league.

For bettors, now might be the time to jump on the Liberty at +240. There’s another match between these two super teams on August 28 at the Barclays Center. If the Liberty win, you can expect their odds to drop. If you’re considering betting on the Aces, you might want to play it game by game or look at the series spread in the finals.

Despite the odds now, the Aces will not be a -260 favorite in a title series against the Liberty. It’s much closer than that, so keep that in mind when placing your bets.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.