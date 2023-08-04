WNBA Player Props: Stewart and Thomas Top Plays for August 4 by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

Bettors are looking at a four-game slate in the WNBA tonight as the push for the postseason continues. The games begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Indiana Fever (7-19) hosting the Connecticut Sun (19-7) and the Washington Mystics (12-13) battling the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17). Later, the Dallas Wings (15-11) play host to the Chicago Sky (10-15) while the New York Liberty (20-6) travel to Minnesota to take on the Lynx (13-14), both of those matchups tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Below, you will find my top player prop options, beginning with New York’s unquestioned leader.

Odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NY Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 Points vs. Lynx (-132)

2023 Stats: 22.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG

The current odds-on favorite for league MVP, Breanna Stewart, and the Liberty, have been rolling lately, notching victories in ten of their past 12 games. Stewart is coming off an uncharacteristic 16-point performance against the Sparks but had previously topped tonight’s scoring prop in three straight games, including a 23-point showing versus the Lynx last week. New York was upset by Minnesota in that contest and will no doubt be looking to enact some revenge, with Stewart likely at the forefront. Give me Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 points.

Stewart Tops the WNBA MVP Oddsboard

CT Alyssa Thomas OVER 9.5 Rebounds vs. Fever (-138)

2023 Stats: 14.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 8.2 APG

Lost in the Aces’ and Liberty’s quest for WNBA supremacy has been the play of Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas, who enters tonight’s contest on the heels of two straight triple-doubles. The veteran is enjoying the finest season of her career, leading the league in both assists and rebounds. It’s the latter category I’m keying in on, as Thomas has pulled down double-digit boards in each of her past five games. Tonight’s opponent, Indiana, has had no answer for the 31-year-old on the glass, Thomas recording 17 and 11 rebounds, respectively, in the previous two meetings. Simply put, Thomas’s 9.5 rebounds prop feels awfully low, and I’m more than happy to take advantage. Give me Alyssa Thomas OVER 9.5 rebounds.

Aces and Liberty Battle in WNBA Championship Futures Market