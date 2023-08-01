Women's World Cup: Is it Time to Worry About Team USA? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The performance of the US Women’s National Soccer Team at the ongoing Women’s World Cup has raised eyebrows among soccer fans and critics alike. Their draw against the Netherlands, and subsequent disappointing performance against Portugal, have set them up on a difficult path through the tournament.

The game against the Netherlands was a turning point for the team. A win would have likened them to a number-one seed in the NCAA tournament, whereas a loss would have meant a more challenging road ahead. Unfortunately for the US, they ended up in the latter scenario, falling short against the Dutch side and finding themselves in a precarious situation.

The draw against the Netherlands was particularly surprising, given that Team USA appeared lifeless for the first half. Their performance in the latter part of the match was more in line with their capabilities, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. To make matters worse, coach Vlatko Andonovski didn’t make any substitutions, failing to take advantage of a tired Dutch defense.

Then came the game against Portugal, which could have been an opportunity to increase their goal differential and improve their tournament standings. However, the US team’s performance was lackluster, to say the least, and they’ve received little criticism for what was a poor display considering the circumstances.

Americans Narrowly Move On From Group Stage

Now, the Americans find themselves in arguably the most brutal bracket of the tournament, having to play Sweden, a formidable opponent. If they can beat the Swedes, they’ll face challenging second-round and potentially tough semi-final and final matches.

At this point, some might give the US team a 0% chance of defeating Sweden, but there’s still hope. The key to victory could be a defensive, counter-attacking strategy similar to what Portugal employed against the Americans. However, this approach is a departure from the US’s traditional attacking style, and it remains to be seen if they’d adopt such a tactic.

The challenges that Team USA is facing in this tournament are significant, and overcoming them won’t be easy. Nonetheless, there’s still a chance for them to progress if they can adapt their tactics and perform at their best when it matters the most. The road to the final won’t be easy, but the possibility of success makes the journey worth it.

Women’s World Cup Betting Insights