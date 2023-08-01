World Series Odds: How Will the Futures Market Shift Following the Trade Deadline? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Deadline day in Major League Baseball has arrived, and with it comes the potential for significant shifts in World Series odds. The trade deadline, set for 6 p.m. Eastern time, could significantly alter the landscape of the MLB, affecting not just the individual teams but also the odds for the coveted World Series title.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Currently, the Atlanta Braves are the World Series favorites, with odds at +300. Their dominant performance throughout the season has solidified their standing, but the upcoming trade decisions could either bolster or dampen their prospects.

A fascinating development to watch is the swift ascent of the Texas Rangers in the World Series odds market. Before acquiring Max Scherzer, the Rangers were positioned at 11 to 1. However, with this star player’s addition to their roster, the Rangers now hold the fourth-best price to win the World Series this year at +800. This dramatic shift showcases the immense impact an essential trade can have on a team’s projected success.

One under-the-radar team to keep an eye on is the Baltimore Orioles. Their current odds are set at 17 to 1. It appears that oddsmakers are waiting to see if Baltimore will make any significant moves at the trade deadline. If the Orioles pull off a high-profile trade, it could significantly shorten their price to win the World Series.

The next few hours leading up to the 6:01 p.m. Eastern time mark could be game-changing for these teams and, indeed, for the whole of MLB. The potential for critical trades and roster changes creates an exciting and dynamic atmosphere as we approach the climax of the MLB campaign. As the countdown to the trade deadline continues, stay tuned for potential changes in your team’s World Series odds.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks