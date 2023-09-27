3 Underrated Week 4 NFL Favorites: Saints, Browns Lead the Way by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 4 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 4.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (-3)

It appears that Derek Carr will miss this game with an injury, meaning we have a nice narrative here surrounding a Jameis Winston revenge game. There might be some concern about the drop-off from Carr to Winston, but we’re not as concerned as others. With what we’ve seen from Carr to this point, he’s been mediocre at best, while Winston gives this offense a chance to make more big plays. We know Winston isn’t afraid to sling it, even if that has its pros and cons.

There are so many talented offensive pieces that Winston will have to choose from, highlighted by Chris Olave. The former Ohio State Buckeye is emerging as a high-end number-one wideout in the league, and getting back Alvin Kamara ahead of this matchup should only help this group. Even though we’re bullish on the Saints’ offense, their defense will present the biggest challenge for Tampa Bay. The Saints are three-point favorites in this matchup, and we see them winning by five or more points.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are entering this Week 4 AFC North matchup with 2-1 records. The Browns suffered their only loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Ravens were upset by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Since 2020, the Ravens and Browns have collided six times, which has seen Baltimore win four times.

Through three weeks, the thing we’ve been most impressed about with Cleveland has been their defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The unit looks like one of the best in football, and we won’t be surprised if they make Lamar Jackson’s life difficult come Sunday. The Browns have won two of their last three games against Baltimore, and with their offense looking much better last week against a strong defense in Tennessee, we can see that continuing in Week 4 with all the injuries the Ravens have.

AFC North matchups are always tight, but we like the Browns to cover the number and win by more than a field goal at home.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5)

It took them three weeks, but the Los Angeles Chargers picked up their first victory of the year against the Minnesota Vikings. After the Raiders took down the Denver Broncos in Week 1, they’ve lost two straight games to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. These teams have faced off four times since 2021 and split those matchups.

With what we’ve seen through three weeks, the Raiders are exactly who we thought they were: a less-than-stellar team with plenty of flaws. On the other hand, we’re more bullish on the Chargers turning things around. LA is better defensively than they’ve shown through three games, and you’re starting to get a better idea of what Kellen Moore wants to do with this offense. We like the Chargers to win this matchup against the Raiders by a touchdown or more and put on a show offensively.

