4 Totals You Should be Targeting for Week 3 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The totals market in the NFL has been nothing short of chaotic through two weeks. In Week 1, basically every under hit, then in Week 2, nearly every over hit.

We’re hoping for a good mix in Week 3, so here are the plays I’ll be making for Sunday.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

The over has been a trendy play in this one, and I don’t see it. The brand of football the Atlanta Falcons want to play is to run the crap out of the ball with their two-headed attack of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. While Detroit wants to throw the ball, their leading runner, David Montgomery, could be sidelined, and they’ve shown no effort to give Jahmyr Gibbs the rock. That should provide a Falcons’ secondary that has been balling a great matchup. This could be one of the better games on Monday’s early slate, but it will be a slugfest in the trenches. Back the under.

Pick: Under 46.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

This game could be ugly, but one thing is sure: the Seattle Seahawks can score. They seemed to put it together in Week 2, where they dropped 37 points, and nothing that we’ve seen from the Carolina Panthers defense suggests they have the personnel to slow them down. The Seahawks’ defense has been brutal, letting up at least 30 points through two weeks. While Bryce Young being sidelined isn’t great for his development, it’s great for us. Andy Dalton can hopefully use his veteran presence to give us some points against a bad defense. It may not be pretty, but this one should go over.

Pick: Over 42

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense looked atrocious last week. They now face a Houston Texans defense that lacks talent. They allowed 25 points in Week 1 and 31 to the Indianapolis Colts, who effortlessly moved the ball down the field with Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew. C’mon now. Looking at the Texans’ offense this year, CJ Stroud has been the king of garbage yardage, ranking fifth in passing yards. He threw 44 passes in Week 1 and 47 passes in Week 2. He isn’t afraid to send the ball downfield, something we love to see for an over.

Pick: Over 44.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

I might be a sicko for betting the over in this matchup, but hear me out. Kenny Pickett has looked nothing short of horrific, but he’s faced two of the NFL’s best defenses in the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. The Las Vegas Raiders defense is far from that, so expect Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers to score. Looking at the Raiders offense, they didn’t give us much to write home about in Buffalo last week, but I’ll trust Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs to produce in their home opener.

Pick: Over 43

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.