5 NFL Bets You Need to Make in Week 3 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

NFL Week 3 is upon us, and I have some locks ready for you. Here are five bets you need to ensure you have.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

The New England Patriots are 0-2, but I still have confidence in them. Their first two games were against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, two top-five teams in football, and the Patriots held their own. As constructed, the New York Jets might as well be a bottom-five team. Zach Wilson is atrocious, and by no means did he turn it around. We saw him toss three interceptions last week. Plus, this supposedly elite Jets defense got utterly crushed by the Cowboys. Mac Jones has been playing well, and this defense will welcome a matchup against Wilson after facing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Not to mention, Bill Belichick owns the Jets.

Pick: Patriots -2.5

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

If you can’t stomach betting the Chicago Bears in Arrowhead against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, I get it, but I’m a sicko. Listen, Justin Fields can’t get any worse, and these coaches are fighting for their careers. If they don’t turn this ship around, they won’t make it to the bye week. Looking at Kansas City, their defense seemed pretty legit last week with the return of Chris Jones, but something doesn’t feel right about their offense. The offensive line doesn’t look in rhythm, the running game isn’t impressive, and the wide receivers stink. Still, having Mahomes and Travis Kelce helps, but with everyone entirely counting out the Bears, I’ll back them not to roll over and die. In the NFL, 12.5 is a ton of points, so I expect these Bears to show some pride.

Six Point Teaser: Ravens -2.5, Jaguars -2.5

We have several big spreads this week, and instead of picking and choosing, I’m looking at a few teasers, and this one is my favorite. Our first leg will be the Baltimore Ravens at -2.5, the field goal threshold, against the Indianapolis Colts. It doesn’t appear like Anthony Richardson will be out of concussion protocol in time, and I love what I’ve seen from the Ravens thus far. They’ll win by a field goal. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a prime back bounce-back spot after showing up lifeless against the Chiefs last week, and the Houston Texans are the perfect opponent to bounce back. The Jaguars are good, and the Texans are not. It’s as simple as that.

Moneyline Parlay: Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills

At roughly +190, I’m all over this three-leg moneyline parlay. The surging Miami Dolphins have their home opener against the Denver Broncos, who haven’t shown nearly enough on either side of the ball to make me believe they’ll beat the Dolphins in Miami. Next, I think the Carolina Panthers have a strong case as the worst team in football, and we’ll see Andy Dalton under center to make matters worse. The Seattle Seahawks’ defense hasn’t looked great, so the Panthers could score some points. Seattle’s offense came together last week, and I expect that to continue with a win. The Washington Commanders are the worst 2-0 team in football, and after wins against Arizona and Denver, they’ll face a completely different animal on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. I don’t see the Commanders having a shot.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Switching over to Monday Night Football, the rhetoric around the Philadelphia Eagles this season has been laughable. In Week 1, they had to go into New England on Tom Brady day to open the season, which is a horrible spot for any team. Then, they had to take on a respectable Minnesota Vikings team on a short week. While it may not have been entirely pretty, this team knows how to win games, and given that the Eagles will be playing this game on eleven days rest, I suspect there has been more than enough time for the new coordinators to adjust. The Eagles have a better quarterback, more elite weapons, stronger trenches, and a better secondary than the Bucs. Tampa may have great linebackers, but linebackers alone aren’t enough to sway this one. Expect Philly to make a statement Monday night.

Pick: Eagles -4.5

