5 Teams That Should be Worried After Week 2 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 2 of the NFL season is wrapping up, and much has been learned after coming out of Week 1. Some teams rebounded, some looked worse, and others gave reasons to be concerned about moving forward.

These five teams caught our eye the most but for nothing good.

Los Angeles Chargers

How is Brandon Staley still the coach of this football team? Luck is one thing, but it seems like the Los Angeles Chargers are figuring out a new way to lose football games week after week. Literally every single week. We can leave their Week 1 debacle in Week 1 as what they managed to pull off on Sunday was more aggravating. The Chargers were driving late in the fourth quarter, but we witnessed our first case of horrible clock management of the 2023 season. They took their time getting down the field, didn’t use their timeouts logically, and seemed to be playing for overtime, not the win. The Chargers are talented and could have one of the best offenses in football, so before it gets worse, let Kellen Moore take the reins and keep Staley away from the team.

With three of their next four games against 2022 playoff teams, the clock is ticking on the Chargers in a loaded AFC field.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the disappointment of the season thus far, and there is no escaping how bad they’ve been. We all saw how they looked in Week 1, only putting up three points against the Cleveland Browns, but Week 2 was almost even more discouraging as they didn’t seem to have the “it” factor they’ve had in past years. They started 0-2 last year and still made their way to the playoffs, but it’s different now, as questions surrounding Joe Burrow’s health are at the forefront of the conversation now, with his Week 3 availability in question. The AFC North is loaded, and the AFC Wild Card picture is jam-packed, so the Bengals have no time to waste if they want to play serious football in late January.

Luckily, they should be favored in each of their next four games against the Rams, Titans, Cardinals, and Seahawks, but without Burrow, who knows what could happen to the Bengals’ title hopes?

Chicago Bears

When talking about the Chicago Bears, it’s necessary to remember that they were the worst team in football last year and had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. However, after an offseason spending spree, acquiring a top wide receiver in DJ Moore, and the hope of a Justin Fields leap, it’s all crashing down. After two weeks, the Bears have fallen back into contention for the worst team in football. They got embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and looked abysmal against a fraudulent 2-0 team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Worst of all, Fields looks wholly lost. He’s inaccurate, indecisive, and doesn’t have the edge about him that he flashed in 2022. By default, Fields will get the rest of the year to prove himself as the Bears’ potential franchise quarterback, but with a war chest of draft capital, it seems increasingly likely that Fields will be out of a job in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs

Being concerned about the Kansas City Chiefs needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Patrick Mahomes is one of the most talented football players we’ve ever seen, and these are the reigning champions, but I can’t watch this offense anymore. It won’t be as bad once Travis Kelce gets fully re-integrated, but this wide receiver room is atrocious. It’s safe to say that none of their receivers would be considered average around the NFL. Maybe Andy Reid can give some of their younger guys like Justyn Ross or Rashee Rice, added looks, but as currently constructed, it’s completely valid to be worried about the Chiefs’ longevity as champions.

The combined record of their opponents for the next six weeks is 1-11, so luckily, they have a chance to play their way out of their funk. For now, though, the panic light is on.

