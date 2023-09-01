AL West Odds Update: Astros Juiced, Mariners Bet Down by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Seattle Mariners have leapfrogged the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in the AL West and now lead the pack.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. Houston has picked a good time of the year to go on a run. The Astros have won five straight games and seven of their last ten, putting them back in the conversation for the AL West crown. With the Astros surging, they’ve continued to see their odds rise over the last week and are now juiced after getting bet down from +130 to -130.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s went from contending for a wild-card spot to being right there in the thick of the race for the division crown, which has Seattle leading the pack heading into September. The Mariners have won eight of their last ten games, and although the Texas Rangers and Astros are right there, this team has been playing some great baseball, and we must give them their flowers. With the M’s continued success, they’ve again seen their odds of winning the AL West bet down over the last week from +260 to +250.

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive and is a real contender in the American League, but they no longer lead the way in the AL West. The issue for Texas is they’ve picked the wrong time of the year to hit a significant slump. The Rangers have dropped seven of their last ten games and are clinging onto the final wild-card spot in the American League. Still, the Rangers only sit one game behind the Astros and Mariners for first in the division with an entire month left to play. The Rangers odds of winning the AL West have dropped from +145 to +270 over the last week.

The Los Angeles Angels chose to keep Shohei Ohtani ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline and buy pieces to make a run at the playoffs. You can understand where their heads were at, but it hasn’t worked out. Not only did that fail, but the Angels are even more of a laughingstock after releasing multiple players they acquired before the trade deadline. With two of the game’s best players and no postseason, things are not good in LA. Their +50000 odds reflect that.

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros -130 270 600 Seattle Mariners 250 550 1400 Texas Rangers 270 480 1100 Los Angeles Angels 50000 50000 100000

