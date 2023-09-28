Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Can the Bulldogs Slow Jalen Milroe? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The college football season is heating up, and this weekend is no exception as the Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into Starkville to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Fresh off their victory against Ole Miss, Alabama is looking to maintain its dominant form, while the Bulldogs are eager to pull off what could be the season’s biggest upset.

Betting Odds: The odds-makers in Las Vegas have set the spread at 14.5 points in favor of the Crimson Tide, with the over/under at a hefty 47.5. While Alabama has been a reliable choice for many bettors this season, the consensus among some is to approach this game with caution. Road games can be unpredictable, and even a powerhouse like Alabama might stumble.

Team Performance: Alabama’s new quarterback sensation, Jalen Milroe, has been turning heads all season. However, every star, no matter how bright, has off days. Some analysts believe he might not be able to cover such a considerable spread on the road one of these weeks. Whether or not this is the week remains to be seen, but it’s a factor that potential bettors should consider.

On the Mississippi State side, the atmosphere has been somber since the passing of coach Mike Leach last December. The loss of such a dynamic and influential figure has undoubtedly impacted the team. The Bulldogs’ recent performances have not been up to their usual standard, leading some to believe that Alabama might have a relatively smooth road ahead in this matchup.

Matchup Breakdown: The Crimson Tide is undeniably one of the elite programs in college football, but every team has its vulnerabilities. Their road record and the unpredictable nature of college football might make this game more competitive than the spread suggests.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced this season, Mississippi State will be looking to rally and put on a strong performance. A win against Alabama would not only be a significant morale boost but would also send shockwaves throughout the college football world.

Final Thoughts: As the two teams prepare for their showdown in Starkville, all signs point to an Alabama victory. However, in the world of college football, anything can happen. The Bulldogs, playing with heavy hearts, might just find the inspiration and determination to challenge the Crimson Tide and make this a game to remember.

