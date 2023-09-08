Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Sunday by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

NFL Week 1 is upon us, and after an entertaining Thursday night bout between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re gearing up for what will be an epic Sunday of NFL football.

As we look ahead to the weekend, these anytime touchdown scorer bets are ones you won’t want to miss out on.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Anthony Richardson (+130)

Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the greatest of summers. He didn’t look sharp with his arm and decision-making, but that doesn’t matter. This man is built like a defensive end, and we’re counting on him utilizing that frame to pound one into the endzone. His head coach is Shane Steichen, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and play-caller, who helped Jalen Hurts account for 18 touchdowns over 18 games last year. At +130, this is as good of a value play as you’ll find.

Darren Waller (+135)

Daniel Jones has a real weapon to throw to. Much of the narrative around Darren Waller with the Raiders was about injuries, which could ring true with the New York Giants, but for now, he’s healthy. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys allowed the most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, and while Waller isn’t a wide receiver, he ought to be one, given how creative Brian Daboll is. In his Giants debut in primetime, look for Waller to want to make a huge statement.

Chris Olave (+175)

Chris Olave hauled in four touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints last year, but given the quarterback situation, let’s forget that ever happened. He still posted north of 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign, the most yards per game of any rookie, and has a gunslinger in Derek Carr. There have been reports about how lethal the connection between Olave-Carr has looked all summer. Let’s capitalize on that off the bat in Week 1, as they face a Tennessee Titans secondary that allowed the most yards through the air last season.

Mike Evans (+160)

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a heated contract battle, but all signs point to Evans showing up to play in Minnesota. What better way to prove your worth than with a big showing? Say what you want about Baker Mayfield, but the Vikings’ secondary is abysmal, as they allowed the second most passing yards last year and lost their No. 1 corner, Patrick Peterson, to free agency. Evans will have ample opportunities to haul in a deep ball, so with that extra chip on his shoulders, we’ll ride with him.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Calvin Ridley (+125)

This may be a gut play, but I’m high on the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Also, I’ll fall for social media propaganda with Calvin Ridley running some of the cleanest routes I’ve seen. We haven’t seen the true Ridley since 2020, and if we take his body of work from the 2018-2020 seasons, where he played in 44 games, he notched 26 touchdowns for a nearly 60% rate. Going up against a weak Indianapolis defense that no longer has Stephon Gilmore roaming the secondary, Ridley will want to get his second chance in the NFL off on the right foot.

Josh Jacobs (+100)

Since the Las Vegas Raiders were so irrelevant last season, people don’t even know how unbelievable Josh Jacobs was. He was arguably the best running back in all of football. Well, he’ll be facing a reasonably respectable Denver Broncos defense on Sunday that he mauled last season. Over two games, he combined for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He has the Broncos’ number, and that’s all I need to see to make a play on him to find the endzone.

DK Metcalf (+145)

I understand that the Seattle Seahawks want to run the ball, with Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III having odds better than -200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook to find the endzone. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf is sitting at +145. In the nicest way possible, without Jalen Ramsey, whom DK often feuded with, the Rams’ secondary is trash. The red zone looks will be there for Metcalf as usual, so at +145, I’m all over this.

Tyreek Hill (+105)

Tyreek Hill has found the endzone against the LA Chargers in three of his last four contests, and with a projected total currently sitting in the low-50s, touchdowns will be plenty. As a result, getting Hill at plus money, given his track record versus the Chargers and the fact that he’s one of the most dynamic and explosive receivers of all time, makes this an easy bet.



Tight End Carousel

Dallas Goerdert (+205), Logan Thomas (+370)

Dallas Goedert is too talented to have odds higher than +200, but he didn’t rack up a lot of touchdowns in 2022. However, he has an optimal matchup against the New England Patriots, who allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends last year, the second most in the NFL. Given the value, this is an intelligent play.

Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders might be my favorite play of the weekend, as. He’s up against an Arizona Cardinals defense. The Cardinals allowed 12 touchdowns to opposing tight ends last year, the most in the NFL. Plus, they traded away Isaiah Simmons, who would at least match up against tight ends competently. Thomas isn’t one to have faith in, but I’m excited to see how Sam Howell looks in Eric Bieniemy’s offense. Bieniemy previously coached Travis Kelce, so getting this bet at +370 is a joke.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.