Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 4

Who doesn’t love an anytime touchdown bet? In what should be an epic weekend of football, we’re eyeing up these players in particular to find the endzone.

Stefon Diggs +110

The much anticipated AFC East bout between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins has a projected total of nearly 54. If I can get Stefon Diggs at plus money in a game that projects many touchdowns, I’m all over it. Diggs is averaging over eight receptions per game this season and will likely see double-digit targets again on Sunday. As Josh Allen’s first read in the red zone, take Diggs at plus-money all day.

Adam Thielen +210

In Week 3, Adam Thielen was nothing short of incredible. Garnering 14 targets, Thielen hauled in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown, the most yards he has had in a game since November 2017. After spending the past nine seasons in Minnesota, he faces the Vikings on Sunday. This game is circled on his calendar in red ink, and the Vikings’ secondary has been dreadful, allowing the third most yards in the NFL to opposing wide receivers. The fact that we’re getting this at +210 is unreal, considering all the factors, so I’d go as far as touting this as a two-unit play.

Courtland Sutton +185

I want no part of watching the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears on Sunday, but I want to make a bet on Courtland Sutton to find the endzone. Through three games, he’s been Russell Wilson’s top receiver, averaging nearly eight targets per contest, and is one of five receivers in the NFL with at least four red-zone receptions. We were on this bet last week, so with the value still sitting at +185, there is no reason not to return to this play.

Ja’Marr Chase +120

Much has been said about the struggles of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense, but on Monday night, we saw shades of the Ja’Marr Chase we’ve become accustomed to. Racking up 141 yards off of 12 receptions, Chase and the Bengals get an ideal matchup against a Tennessee Titans defense that’s allowed the fourth most yards to opposing wide receivers. If there was any matchup for the Bengals to flip the switch, it’s on Sunday. At +120, we’ll take Chase to get a touchdown.

Davante Adams +110

At +110 value on Davante Adams to find the endzone in a game with a projected total of nearly 50 points, it’s a slam dunk. That’s precisely what we’re getting. Over the past two weeks, Adams has found the endzone three times and is coming off a monstrous Week 3 performance where he earned 20 targets. The Los Angeles Chargers pass defense has been the worst in the NFL through three weeks, so there is no reason not to expect Adams to feast. At +110, this is a whale play.

Travis Kelce TD + Chiefs -2.5 (+105)

We have to stick to the trends. Taylor Swift will be in the stands again! There is no way Travis Kelce doesn’t find the endzone with his girl watching on. Plus, he has an ideal matchup against a New York Jets defense that’s one of two teams in football to have allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends. With this bet being at -145, we want to make this wager into plus money by adding the Kansas City Chiefs’ alternate spread of -2.5 to Kelce’s touchdown score because by no means will Zach Wilson win a game over Patrick Mahomes. It just can’t happen.

Darren Waller +270

To wrap up the weekend, we’re heading to Monday Night Football for a +270 touchdown bet of Darren Waller to find the endzone. It’s hard to express a ton of confidence in the New York Giants offense right now, but they’ll face a Seattle Seahawks defense allowing the second most passing yards in the NFL through three games. With a projected total of 47.5, we’ll bank on Waller finding the endzone as the Giants’ most targeted weapon at an incredible value of +270.

