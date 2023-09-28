AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023 Week 4 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls in Week 4.

1. (Tie) Tyreek Hill +450 (Last week: +700)

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, and he’s continued to look the part through three weeks. Hill had another dominant showing in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, tallying 157 receiving yards and a touchdown. With an elite showing transpiring for the second time in three weeks, Hill saw his odds bet down from +700 to +450.

1. (Tie) Christian McCaffrey +450 (Last week: +650)

Running back Christian McCaffrey is playing a sizable role for the loaded San Francisco 49ers. Through three weeks, he has totaled 60 carries, 353 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on the ground. In addition, he’s also caught eleven passes for 70 yards. McCaffrey sits in a tie with the shortest odds to win Offensive Player of the Year after rising from +650 to +450.

3. Justin Jefferson +600 (Last week: +650)

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. Jefferson found the endzone for the first time in Week 3 and leads the NFL with 458 receiving yards. The elite pass catcher is averaging 153 yards per game through three weeks and saw his odds bet down from +650 to +600.

4. Tua Tagovailoa +2100 (Last week: +2600)

There’s a lot to like about the Miami Dolphins offensively, and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a big reason for that. Tagovailoa was excellent in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and had another strong showing in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The breakout QB continued to build steam and saw his odds rise from +2600 to +2100.

5. Ja’Marr Chase +2300 (Last week: +3100)

Ja’Marr Chase might have won his first Offensive Player of the Year award last season if he didn’t miss time. In 2023, Chase had his first standout performance in Week 3, where he registered twelve catches for 141 yards. With Chase leading the Bengals to a big win, he saw his odds rise from +3100 to +2300.

6. (Tie) Tony Pollard +2500 (Last week: +3400)

With the Dallas Cowboys backfield entirely in the hands of running back Tony Pollard, he’s already showing the football world why he’s a candidate to take home Offensive Player of the Year. Pollard has rushed for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns through three weeks, leading to his odds rising from +3400 to +2500.

6. (Tie) CeeDee Lamb +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had an up-and-down start to the 2023 campaign. His best showing came in Week 2 against the New York Jets, hauling in eleven catches for 143 yards. If Lamb can find more consistency, he’ll likely see an uptick in his odds, but for now, he sits at +2500.

6. (Tie) Davante Adams +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Even though Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is 30 years old, he hasn’t slowed down in the production department. Adams is coming off an explosive Week 3 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he caught 13 balls for 172 yards and two touchdowns. With a big week in the books, Adams now boasts +2500 odds to win OPOY.

9. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +3000 (Last week: +3500)

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023. Lamar Jackson put together his best performance of the season in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, throwing for 202 yards while adding 101 on the ground and a pair of scores. Jackson saw his odds rise from +3500 to +3000.

9. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

If you’re looking for a star in the making, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a name to keep your eyes on. St. Brown has shown up through three weeks and tallied 275 receiving yards and a touchdown. With more on the horizon, St. Brown has seen his odds enter the top ten at +3000.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Offensive Player of the Year Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1. (Tie) Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 450 1. (Tie) Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 450 3 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 600 4 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 2100 5 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 2300 6. (Tie) Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys 2500 6. (Tie) CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 2500 6. (Tie) Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 2500 9. (Tie) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 3000 9. (Tie) Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 3000

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.