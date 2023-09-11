Baltimore Ravens Lose Dobbins For Season, Outlast Houston Texans by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In a highly-anticipated face-off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, the Ravens emerged victorious, 25-9, comfortably covering the 9.5-point spread. The game’s total of 43.5 went under, giving those backing the under a winning ticket.

From kickoff, the contest was compelling. Contrary to the final score, the first half saw a closer game than many had expected. The Texans put up a solid defensive front, limiting the Ravens to a mere seven points in the opening half.

The win, however, did not come without cost for the Ravens. Star running back J.K. Dobbins tragically tore his Achilles, marking the end of his season. It’s a crushing blow to the Ravens’ offense, given Dobbins’ prior contributions to the team. Dobbins, unfortunately, has faced a series of health setbacks in his career.

Despite this setback, Lamar Jackson and his receiving corps seemed perfectly synced, promising a bright season ahead for the Ravens. Many fans and analysts alike were left wishing for more offensive power. Considering it’s early in the season, there’s optimism that this might be a teaser of the Ravens’ potential.

The Texans, on the other hand, are left with more questions than answers. Their offensive unit managed to put up only nine points against the robust Ravens defense. Yet, the Texans’ defense shone bright, holding the Ravens in check for a significant portion of the game. A notable mention goes to C.J. Stroud, the rookie quarterback.

Is it time to “buy low” on the Texans? The Texans looked much stronger defensively than we anticipated heading into the season.

As the season progresses, fans will be keenly watching if the Ravens can maintain their momentum, especially in the absence of Dobbins. For the Texans, the challenge lies in firing up their offense and capitalizing on their budding defensive prowess.

