Bengals, Broncos Headline Overrated Week 4 NFL Favorites by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Week 4 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

As much as we love Joe Burrow as a quarterback, he’s not Joe Burrow right now. Burrow’s calf injury has made him a shell of his former self, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ lackluster start to the year has made it more urgent that he stays on the field. Cincinnati sits at 1-2 through three weeks, and with the AFC North being loaded, they need to keep pace.

The Bengals are headed to Tennessee on Sunday for a matchup with the Titans, and they’re going to have their work cut out for them against a well-coached group at home. We can’t advise you to put your money on Burrow when he has this type of form, especially against a strong Titans defense looking to bounce back after a difficult week vs. Cleveland.

Denver Broncos (-3.5) vs. Chicago Bears

If there were ever a matchup NFL fans unanimously wanted the league to blackout, this would be it. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have both been disasters through three games, but at the end of the day, someone had to be a favorite in this matchup. After having 70 points dropped on them last week, it’s hard to believe the Broncos are that team in this matchup on the road in Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs also blew the Bears out, but hardly to the same extent.

There’s somewhat of an expectation here that the veteran combo of Russell Wilson and Sean Payton will take advantage of Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus in this matchup, but we’re not buying it. The Bears are searching for answers on both sides of the football, and we think this is a matchup they get some, at least enough to cover the spread and keep this a field goal game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants (-1.5)

It’s evident that the New York Giants are favored in this matchup because they are at home, and we’re approaching this matchup like it’s a pick ’em, which it essentially is. The Giants haven’t shown us much in any of their three games in 2023, which makes us question how they will manage against what we expect to be a potent Seattle offense. The Seahawks have struggled early in some facets, and this game will go a long way toward helping the winner get back on track.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is a question mark for this game, and even if he suits up, we can’t see him being his usual explosive self. The Giants’ offense is too predictable right now, and their defense has been inconsistent at best. We don’t love either of these teams at the moment, but we trust the Seahawks slightly more and are content with backing them to pick up a road win.

