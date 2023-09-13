Chargers vs. Titans Preview: The Underdog Bet You Can't Miss by SportsGrid 8 Minutes Ago

The Los Angeles Chargers traveling to the Tennessee Titans this week should have betters sharpening their pencils and taking notes.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

It’s no secret that backing the Chargers as a favorite has always been risky. The narrative might sound overly critical to some, but the reality is that the Chargers shine brightest when they’re underdogs. When expectations are low, they often surprise. However, this week, they’re three-point favorites against the Titans, with an over/under total of 45.

The discussion does not end with the Chargers, though. Under the leadership of Mike Vrabel, the Titans have a record of 26-16-1 against the spread when they’re the underdogs. Vrabel has the uncanny ability to maximize his team’s potential when pegged as the lesser side. On paper, the Titans might not look like a formidable team, but they have the resilience and tenacity that statistics can’t capture.

The Chargers’ recent performance is a significant factor that can’t be ignored. Despite their solid defensive lineup, they struggled against Miami, an offensive line without Terron Armstead. The situation begs the question: Will the dynamic duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack step up against the Titans? Because if they don’t, capitalizing on Ryan Tannehill, the Titans’ quarterback, may prove difficult.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that the Titans’ defense has been consistent and often exceeds expectations. Their game against New Orleans serves as a testament; they managed to sack Derek Carr four times and orchestrated a couple of game-changing turnovers. If they can exert similar pressure on Justin Herbert, the Chargers’ QB, and compel him into making mistakes, the scales might tilt in favor of the Titans.

Considering all these factors and the crucial three-point spread, it seems prudent to back the Titans as the underdogs, especially when playing on their home turf. The Vrabel effect cannot be undermined.

Betting Odds:

Los Angeles Chargers : -3

: -3 Tennessee Titans : +3

: +3 Over/Under Total: 45

Approach this game cautiously and remember: the NFL is full of surprises, and the underdogs have their day more often than you’d think.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.