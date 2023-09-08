Colorado Buffaloes See Major Ratings In Upset Win Over TCU by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

This past Saturday, Big Noon experienced a surge in its viewership. With a staggering number north of 7 million, college football fans across the nation tuned in to witness one of the season’s most monumental upsets. Colorado, considered a big underdog in many respects, achieved the unthinkable, toppling over the reigning national runner-up.

Such numbers beckon an intriguing question: With Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” leading the Buffaloes, how sky-high can these viewership numbers soar throughout the season? Predictions suggest something colossal, something off the charts.

Finding a suitable analogy for this defining moment in football history is challenging. One that comes close might be Joe Namath’s iconic Super Bowl win in 1969 against the Colts. With his esteemed coaching reputation at Jackson State, Sanders now faces a fresh challenge with Colorado. Bringing over 80 players into a new team dynamic, many wonder how he plans to integrate them all seamlessly. The challenge, undeniably steep, has been met with skepticism and, in some corners, overt criticism.

Yet, for all the doubters, Deion Sanders’s meteoric rise in the coaching realm evokes comparisons to legendary figures like Curly Lambeau and George Halas. While such parallels might seem premature, there’s no denying the magnetic pull Coach Prime has on audiences.

Still, there’s a consensus echoing throughout the nation: “Let’s pump the brakes.” While Sanders’s transformative touch on the Buffaloes has been nothing short of miraculous, the journey has just begun. Making hasty assumptions might be tempting, but football is a game that always brings surprises.

The key takeaway, however, remains irrefutable: With Coach Prime in the mix, college football is guaranteed to be box office gold. Everyone, fans and critics alike, will be watching.

