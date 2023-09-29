Could Magic Johnson Possibly Buy the New York Knicks? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In a startling revelation, Magic Johnson, the legendary Laker, expressed interest in buying an NBA team, and guess which one’s on his radar? The New York Knicks! For long-suffering New York fans who’ve weathered everything from the Mets’ dismal seasons to the heartbreak of Aaron Rodgers’ damaging fourth play from scrimmage, this is electrifying news. Let’s not forget this is a team that hasn’t clinched a championship since 1973.

Adding to the suspense, James Dolan, the current owner, remarked, “We doesn’t even like owning the Knicks and the Rangers.” So, the big question for the Big Apple is: could this be the turnaround the Knicks need? Could Magic be the savior who breaks the longstanding “curse” that seems to hover over the team?

While many may argue that the Knicks have been plagued with misfortune, the prospect of Magic at the helm breathes fresh hope into the franchise. If he were to buy the team, it could usher in a new era â€“ and perhaps even beckon other basketball idols to join the cause. The longstanding narrative of the “dysfunctional Knick fan” could finally witness a happy chapter.

So, to all the die-hard Knicks supporters out there: What’s your take on this development? Could Magic Johnson be the catalyst for change at Madison Square Garden?

