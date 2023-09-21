Dolphins To Win Super Bowl And Other Ways To Bet NFL’s 2-0 Teams We're not quite ready to commit to, say, the Bucs, though by Claudia Bellofatto 2 Hours Ago

While two weeks of NFL play is a small sample size, it’s enough to spark the conversation of which squads have the potential to keep their good fortune rolling and which ones will come crashing back down to earth.

Since 2018, 72.5% of teams that started 2-0 went on to clinch playoff berths. Last season, all six 2-0 teams went to the postseason.

Playoff odds on all of the 2-0 teams are too juiced to find value at this point, but here’s how I would bet a few of them moving forward.

(Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.)

Dallas Cowboys to win NFC East (+110)

This remains a scary defense for any team to face. Dak Prescott has yet to throw an interception this season, and all is good for America’s team. However, the books adjusted the line considerably in Week 3. If you want some plus money, consider a division bet.

Philadelphia Eagles to win NFC (+360)

The Eagles have played their first two games a bit too close for comfort … but they still have one of the most complete rosters in the game. Be cautious with big spreads, but feel confident in taking them to head to Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII in February.

San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl (+700)

They’re already back to claiming the title of top defense in the NFL, while Brock Purdy has the best QBR through two weeks. Christian McCaffrey is as good as we last saw him in this Niners offense and might be improved; he leads the NFL in rushing yards. This team could win it all. If it’s not the Eagles who finish on top of the NFC, it’ll be the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins to win Super Bowl (+1300) or AFC (+700)

I believe Tua Tagovailoa is proving he can be an elite quarterback, an assessment that goes back farther than just two games. The one-two punch of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle makes this offense brutal for any team to game-plan against. Raheem Mostert is a top-10 rusher, too. Head coach Mike McDaniel might be onto something here. They could be the ones to make it out of the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens (monitoring weekly lines)

Injuries have plagued this team already, which is worrisome after injuries caused their downfall last season. However, their most important player, Lamar Jackson, is healthy — for now — and I’ll continue to look to back this team on a week-to-week basis as long as he’s under center.

Proceed betting with caution:

New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers