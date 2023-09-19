Sunday wasn’t exactly a banner day for the Dolphins, but they ultimately left New England with a win.

Miami was in a great spot at Gillette Stadium late in the fourth quarter when Raheem Mostert’s second touchdown of the game gave the visitors a 24-10 lead over the Patriots. But the Dolphins allowed Mac Jones and company to stay in the game, and New England threatened to knot things up in the final minutes of the Week 2 contest.

Fortunately for the Fins, the Patriots were inches short of keeping their final drive alive and the AFC East leaders held on for a 24-17 win. Mike McDaniel acknowledged Miami’s room for improvement after the game, but the second-year head coach was pleased with what he saw from his team overall.

“It’s a frustrating game, but we don’t ask for it to be pretty. We ask for wins,” McDaniel said in the locker room, per a team-provided video. “It’s early in the season, so the key for good teams is you find ways to win and you continue to get better. We’re going to watch the tape and we’re going to be like, ‘Holy (expletive). We should have done X, Y or Z.’ That will always be the case as we progress if we’re trying to be what we say we want to be. Very, very proud of everybody in this room.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Dolphins, one of two AFC teams that will enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record, will try to maintain their unblemished mark Sunday when they host the 0-2 Denver Broncos.