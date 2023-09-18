NFL Week 3 Opening Lines: Which 0-2 Team Turns Things Around? Imagine the playoffs without the Bengals, Chargers *and* Broncos by Mike Cole 1 Minute Ago

It’s not even the end of September yet, but if history is any indication, we can basically erase at least a quarter of the NFL from playoff contention.

Week 2 wraps up with a doubleheader Monday night, but after an eventful Sunday (plus a down-to-the-wire Thursday night affair), there are a handful of teams that are in deep, deep trouble. Entering a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader, there are already eight teams who are 0-2 through the first two weeks. That number could grow to 10 if both the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers lose their primetime matchups.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out Sunday, there had been 23 teams to start 0-2 since the playoff field expanded in 2020, and only one of those teams even made the playoffs. That team was the 2022 Bengals, who now have to pull a similar turnaround to even have a chance of postseason play.

Only six teams since 1979 have started 0-3 and made the playoffs, so if any of these teams are going to turn things around, it has to start now. Entering Week 3, three of those 0-2 teams are favored to win: New England (at the Jets), the Chargers (at Minnesota) and Cincinnati (hosting the Rams on Monday night). That Chargers-Vikings game is especially interesting, as it’s basically a loser-leaves-town match — with LA laying points on the road in a hostile environment.

Meanwhile, a team like the Broncos could be headed for even more disappointment. Despite renewed optimism with Sean Payton at the helm, the Broncos are touchdown underdogs at Miami. The Dolphins look like an early Super Bowl contender, and it also will be Denver’s first road game of the season.

Here are the rest of the Week 3 opening lines and totals via FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

New York Giants at (-10) San Francisco 49ers, 44.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Tennessee Titans at (-4) Cleveland Browns, 41

(-1.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 51.5

(-2.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 37.5

(-6.5) Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 45.5

Houston Texans at (-9.5) Jacksonville Jaguars, 45.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-8.5) Baltimore Ravens, 44.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-4.5) Detroit Lions, 46.5

New Orleans Saints at (-1.5) Green Bay Packers, 43.5

Denver Broncos at (-6.5) Miami Dolphins, 46.5

Carolina Panthers at (-4.5) Seattle Seahawks, 42.5

Chicago Bears at (-12.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5

(-12.5) Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 43.5

(-1.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 43.5

(-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

Los Angeles Rams at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 46.5