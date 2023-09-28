Heat's Title Odds Plummet in Wake of Lillard Blockbuster by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

What many basketball fans thought was inevitable proved anything but on Wednesday, as the Portland Trail Blazers dealt franchise icon Damian Lillard not to the Miami Heat (his preferred destination) but to the Milwaukee Bucks. He will now form a lethal duo alongside two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Unsurprisingly, Miami’s title odds have plummeted after losing out on the Lillard sweepstakes, falling from opening odds of +1000 to +2500 (per FanDuel Sportsbook).

While the Heat still boasts the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, the inability to bring “Dame Time” to South Beach can only be viewed as a disappointing setback for the organization, exacerbated by the seven-time All-Star joining a conference rival.

Current FanDuel NBA Championship Odds

Team Odds Milwaukee Bucks +360 Boston Celtics +500 Phoenix Suns +550 Denver Nuggets +650 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Golden State Warriors +1700 Cleveland Cavaliers +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Los Angeles Clippers +2100 Philadelphia 76ers +2400 Miami Heat +2500 Dallas Mavericks +2500

