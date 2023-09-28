Heat's Title Odds Plummet in Wake of Lillard Blockbuster
What many basketball fans thought was inevitable proved anything but on Wednesday, as the Portland Trail Blazers dealt franchise icon Damian Lillard not to the Miami Heat (his preferred destination) but to the Milwaukee Bucks. He will now form a lethal duo alongside two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Unsurprisingly, Miami’s title odds have plummeted after losing out on the Lillard sweepstakes, falling from opening odds of +1000 to +2500 (per FanDuel Sportsbook).
While the Heat still boasts the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, the inability to bring “Dame Time” to South Beach can only be viewed as a disappointing setback for the organization, exacerbated by the seven-time All-Star joining a conference rival.
Current FanDuel NBA Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+360
|Boston Celtics
|+500
|Phoenix Suns
|+550
|Denver Nuggets
|+650
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+1200
|Golden State Warriors
|+1700
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1800
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+2000
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+2100
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+2400
|Miami Heat
|+2500
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2500
