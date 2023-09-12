LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview: Can Dogs Get it Done? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

SEC fervor is set to reach its zenith with a noon kickoff between LSU and Mississippi State as the sun climbs high on a Saturday. For college football fans itching to place their bets, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Initially, the FanDuel Sportsbook had LSU as a -7.5-point favorite. But lo and behold, that line has ascended to 9.5, with the game total tantalizingly set at 53.5. So, why the rise in the line for LSU?

LSU has been an enigma this season. Their opener against Florida State ended on a downbeat note, with a three-score loss against the Seminoles. Is this line’s rise a signal of the Bayou Bengals turning the corner? Or is it a bet on Mississippi State’s somewhat softer schedule?

Speaking of Mississippi State, under the stewardship of Zach Arnett, the team has shown promise. Granted, the competition hasn’t been the most fierce, with a 41-point thrashing of Southeast Louisiana and a touchdown victory over Arizona. However, the latter win, though by a narrower margin than the expected 8.5 or 9 points, showcased their mettle.

A new era has dawned in Starkville. Gone are the days of the air raid under Mike Leach. Today, with Zach Arnett, who previously served a three-year tenure as the defensive coordinator, Mississippi State leans more defensive.

The Bulldogs’ offensive arsenal boasts the formidable Jo’quavious Marks. Currently the 10th leading rusher in college football, Marks has consistently delivered, surpassing the 100-yard mark in each game. His latest feat? A stellar 123 yards on the ground and a touchdown against Arizona.

So, where does that leave us for this game? The game’s total of 53.5 is critical. The Bulldogs have stayed under their numbers in the past, and if that trend continues, Mississippi State might cover. But, if LSU, with Jayden Daniels leading the charge, fires on all cylinders, expect them to cover and perhaps even surpass the total of 53.5.

In the end, whether it’s the disciplined Bulldogs or the fiery Bayou Bengals that come out on top, one thing is certain: the SEC showdown in Stark Vegas will be one for the books!

