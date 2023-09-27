Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: AFC East Showdown is Sunday's Main Event by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

NFL enthusiasts have eyes on Western New York this Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins are set to clash with the Buffalo Bills in what promises to be a game-of-the-season contender and, indeed, this weekend’s main event.

The Dolphins, fresh off a staggering 70-point performance against Denver, boast an undefeated record of 3-0. However, the Bills, sitting at 2-1, are no pushovers, having registered two remarkable performances this season. As per the current betting scenario, the line for the game has been fluctuating, bouncing between 2.5 and 3. Currently, it’s settled back to the Bills favored by –2.5, with the total set at 53.5.

News from the Dolphins camp brings a sigh of relief for their fans: Jaylen Waddle is back in practice. His return adds another layer of depth to Mike McDaniel’s offense, giving Miami an added boost with his sheer speed and playmaking ability.

On the other side, the Bills’ cornerstone, Josh Allen, has an impressive track record against Miami. In the 10 encounters he’s had against the Dolphins, Allen boasts a 9-1 record. The stats further solidify his dominance: a passer rating of 106.1, 3200 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. In almost half of those games, he’s secured the title of AFC Player of the Week, making it clear he’s Miami’s kryptonite.

Historically, Miami has found it tough to secure a win in Orchard Park, even during the eras of legends like Dan Marino, Mark Duper, Keith Byars, Keith Jackson, and Bernie Parmalee. Despite a close 32-29 game last year, many still believe in Buffalo’s prowess at their home ground.

The key to Buffalo’s success this Sunday could very well be James Cook. Additionally, with the Dolphins potentially double-teaming stars like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, this might set the stage for secondary receivers. It’s worth keeping an eye on Dawson Knox, who might just steal the show.

While the lean is toward the Bills, historical data reveals a trend of close games between these two sides. Remember the thrilling snow game in Buffalo last year? Close scores and high tensions are undoubtedly on tap, and Sunday’s matchup promises nothing less. Gear up, NFL fans; this is one you won’t want to miss!

