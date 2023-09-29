NFL AFC Week 4 Odds Power Rankings: Bills, Dolphins Bet Down by SportsGrid 16 Minutes Ago

The AFC is stacked with elite teams and high-end quarterbacks who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl.

SportsGrid gives a weekly odds check-in.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +310 (Last week: +320)

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t look like themselves in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions but have followed that up with impressive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. We’re still looking for more from the Chiefs, but they’ve seen their odds rise slightly from +320 to +310.

2. Buffalo Bills +500 (Last week: +550)

After a letdown in Week 1 against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have bounced back with flying colors in their most recent two victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. The Bills enter Week 4 with a pivotal matchup against the Miami Dolphins and have seen their AFC odds rise from +550 to +500 over the last week.

3. Miami Dolphins +550 (Last week: +700)

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an explosive offense, which held true in Week 3. The Dolphins exploded on the Denver Broncos, notching 70 points in a 70-20 victory. With another impressive win added to their resume, the Dolphins saw their AFC odds bet down from +700 to +550.

4. Baltimore Ravens +650 (Last week: +500)

The Baltimore Ravens looked the part of an AFC contender through two games, but that wasn’t the case in their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With their first blemish of the early season, the Ravens saw their AFC odds drop from +500 to +650.

5. Cincinnati Bengals +850 (Last week: +950)

In Week 3, the Cincinnati Bengals ended their early losing skid and got on the board against the Los Angeles Rams. Still, Joe Burrow doesn’t look like himself, and that’s cause for concern. The Bengals’ odds of winning the AFC still managed to rise over the last week from +950 to +850.

6. Cleveland Browns +1200 (Last week: +1400)

Besides suffering a Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s been a lot to like about the Cleveland Browns through games, especially defensively. The Browns boast the sixth-shortest AFC odds and have risen from +1400 to +1200 over the last week.

7. Los Angeles Chargers +1600 (Last week: +1800)

It took three weeks, but the Los Angeles Chargers picked up their first victory in 2023 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 and will look to hit the .500 mark. The Chargers have seen their AFC odds rise from +1800 to +1600.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars +1600 (Last week: +1200)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling through three weeks with a 1-2 record. Many thought the Jags would take the next step in 2023, but that hasn’t been the case. Jacksonville’s AFC odds have taken a hit over the last week from +1200 to +1600.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers +1800 (Last week: +2000)

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an excellent road victory on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The offense showed potential, and the Steelers saw their AFC odds rise from +2000 to +1800.

10. Tennessee Titans +3900 (Last week: +2700)

After three weeks of action, the Tennessee Titans sit at 1-2. They’re coming off a difficult loss to the Cleveland Browns, which didn’t do them any favors. The Titans saw their odds drop off handily over the last week from +2700 to +3900.

AFC Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 310 Buffalo Bills 500 Miami Dolphins 550 Baltimore Ravens 650 Cincinnati Bengals 850 Cleveland Browns 1200 Los Angeles Chargers 1600 Jacksonville Jaguars 1600 Pittsburgh Steelers 1800 Tennessee Titans 3900 New England Patriots 4800 Indianapolis Colts 5500 Denver Broncos 6500 New York Jets 6500 Las Vegas Raiders 8500 Houston Texans 13000

