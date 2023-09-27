NFL Odds: Few Underdogs Worthy Of Your Bet In Week 4 Could our hot streak end in Week 4? by Keagan Stiefel 2 Hours Ago

The NFL has produced plenty of worthy underdogs to make a bet on this season, but that trend might die out in Week 4.

It hasn’t been very difficult identifying poor lines throughout the early portion of this season, which largely responsible for the fact that we’re 7-2 on underdog bets so far. The offseason hype has worn off, however, which is why Week 4 presents a challenge.

It’s starting to become clear that some of the teams that built believers entering the season (New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New York Giants) might not be very good. The same thing goes for seemingly mediocre (3/4 of the NFC South) teams that have proven to be among the most profitable early on.

We’re here to try our best at continuing this hot streak, however, let’s quit wasting time and take a look at the teams we believe can pull off upsets in Week 4.

(+2.5) Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ best offensive player is lost for the season. Their quarterback has been an abject disaster through two seasons. The Ravens are going to come into this game hungry after an embarrassing overtime loss.

The chips are falling into place for this one.

Deshaun Watson did look good against the Tennessee Titans last week, but questions remain about the Browns’ offensive line and whether or not they can consistently run the football. They’ve yet to break the 30-point mark, and it likely isn’t happening against this Ravens defense, who could be a top-five unit in the NFL when healthy. We like Baltimore to muddy things up on the road in a divisional matchup, with Lamar Jackson providing enough with his legs to push his squad over the top.

(+1) Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts went into Baltimore and defeated an incredibly-shorthanded Ravens team last weekend. Is that enough for them to be favored, though?

The Rams aren’t exactly world beaters, but they put up points and have one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL. If Indianapolis rolls with Gardner Minshew again, the book will be out and it could wind up being a long day for Colts fans.

(+2) Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

We don’t really like this pick, but we promised three a week so here it is.

The Bengals won last week but haven’t looked good in any game this season. The Titans haven’t, either, but at least they’ve got health on their side in a home game. In matchups like this, where the spread is low and Tennessee is at home, we’ll roll with Mike Vrabel every time.