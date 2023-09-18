NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: 49ers, Ravens Rising by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers looked the part of Super Bowl contenders in their big Week 2 victories. Which other teams are in the conversation?

1. Kansas City Chiefs +600 (Last week: +650)

It wasn’t the high-scoring game many thought would be, but the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 1-1 after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. With an impressive road victory, the Chiefs saw their Super Bowl odds bet down from +650 to +600.

2. San Francisco 49ers +700 (Last week: +850)

The San Francisco 49ers won by a touchdown or more for the second week and look like one of the teams to beat in the NFC. With a 2-0 start, the 49ers have seen their Super Bowl odds rise from +850 to +700.

3. Philadelphia Eagles +750 (Last week: +700)

Despite starting the season with a 2-0 record, the Philadelphia Eagles have had some slight concerns, highlighted by plenty of early injuries. The Eagles Super Bowl odds dipped over the last week from +700 to +750.

4. Dallas Cowboys +850 (Last week: +1100)

One thing is evident through two weeks: the Dallas Cowboys have a ferocious defense. After allowing a total of ten points over their first two games, the Cowboys have seen their Super Bowl odds bet down from +1100 to +850.

5. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1000 (Last week: +1800)

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 2-0 on the campaign after taking care of business over their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens saw a sizable uptick in their Super Bowl odds over the last week, rising from +1800 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Buffalo Bills +1000 (Last week: +900)

Despite blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills still have some concerns. That’s highlighted by their Super Bowl odds continuing to drop over the last week from +900 to +1000.

7. Miami Dolphins +1500 (Last week: +2000)

The Miami Dolphins have picked up two wins to begin the season over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The defense has improved in Miami, and they’ve seen their Super Bowl odds rise from +2000 to +1500.

8. Cincinnati Bengals +1800 (Last week: +1300)

After dropping back-to-back games against AFC North opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals have seen their Super Bowl odds take a hit. The Bengals started slowly last year but saw their Super Bowl odds fall from +1300 to +1800 over the previous week.

9. Cleveland Browns +2000 (Last week: +2000)

The Cleveland Browns have continued to boast +2000 Super Bowl odds over the last week. They’re set to take the field on Monday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. How the Browns perform should alter their Super Bowl odds in a significant way.

10. Detroit Lions +2600 (Last week: +1700)

After picking up a monster Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions followed that up with a disappointing overtime loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the Lions saw their Super Bowl odds drop from +1700 to +2600.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 600 San Francisco 49ers 700 Philadelphia Eagles 750 Dallas Cowboys 850 Baltimore Ravens 1000 Buffalo Bills 1000 Miami Dolphins 1500 Cincinnati Bengals 1800 Cleveland Browns 2000 Detroit Lions 2600 Jacksonville Jaguars 2800 New Orleans Saints 2800 Atlanta Falcons 3300 Los Angeles Chargers 3400 Green Bay Packers 3500 Pittsburgh Steelers 4600 Minnesota Vikings 5000 Seattle Seahawks 5000 Tennessee Titans 5500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7000 New York Jets 7000 Washington Commanders 7500 Los Angeles Rams 8000 New York Giants 9000 New England Patriots 9500 Denver Broncos 10000 Las Vegas Raiders 12000 Carolina Panthers 14000 Indianapolis Colts 17000 Chicago Bears 21000 Houston Texans 70000 Arizona Cardinals 100000

