NFL's Defensive Stars Watt, Parsons Shine in Early Games by SportsGrid

The first three games of the NFL season have already produced some standout performances on the defensive side of the ball, with premier pass rushers making their presence known in a big way. Let’s dive into the early sack leaders and what to expect as the season progresses.

TJ Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass-rushing phenom has already amassed six sacks, leading the NFL in this category. Watt’s relentless pursuit of quarterbacks has been a sight to behold. While there are whispers about the potential of other players to outpace him, looking at Watt’s consistency and ferocity, it’s hard to imagine him slowing down.

Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is already making waves in the league. Though his sack numbers might not be at the top just yet, his impact is felt in every snap he’s on the field. Parsons’ versatility, speed, and football IQ have made him a nightmare for opposing offenses. The sentiment around the league suggests that Parsons is just getting started.

Miles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end, Garrett, has already chalked up 4.5 sacks in just three games. Known for his combination of size, speed, and technical prowess, Garrett is a force to be reckoned with. Like Watt and Parsons, he is on pace for a monstrous season.

In a league that has shifted towards a pass-first mentality, having elite pass rushers is more crucial than ever. The value of players who can disrupt the passing game and pressure the quarterback cannot be overstated. With such a premium on passing, it’s no surprise to see players like Watt, Parsons, and Garrett excel.

