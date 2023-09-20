Oregon State vs. Washington State: Underrated Giants Clash in Pac-12 Showdown by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In the heart of college football season, certain matchups just demand attention. This Saturday evening in Pullman is no exception. This weekend’s police report lists six ranked-versus-ranked matchups, but if you’re looking for the most underrated game of the bunch, look no further than the showdown between Washington State and Oregon State.

The betting odds have the Beavers as a slight favorite by less than a field goal, even on the road against the Cougars. This is particularly intriguing when you consider that Washington State already claimed a ranked scalp earlier this season with a shock upset over Wisconsin in Week 2.

Styles do indeed make fights, and this game promises to be a study in contrasts. The pivotal question on everyone’s mind: will it be the aerial prowess of Washington State or the ground-and-pound strategy of Oregon State that prevails?

Cam Ward is arguably the unsung hero of college football this season. Nestled in a conference that boasts big names like Caleb Williams and Shad Sanders, Ward’s achievements have somewhat flown under the radar. But make no mistake; this quarterback has been sensational for the Cougs, carving out a niche for himself in the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon State, on the other hand, has seen a boost with DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. However, some believe their offensive strategy may not be as explosive to tally up those high scores, especially against teams like Washington State.

If the Cougars can strike first, maintain ball possession, and provide ample protection for Ward, they might just force the Beavers out of their comfort zone. By disrupting their running game, the Cougs have a golden opportunity to tilt the balance in their favor.

If you’re hunting for a game that might just defy expectations, circle this one. With opposing tactics, standout players, and a whole lot of pride on the line, Washington State taking on Oregon State promises to be more than just another game. Strap in for a thrilling encounter in Pullman.

