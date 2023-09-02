Patriots Make Picks For College Football National Championship The picks from these New England players might not be too shocking by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 Minutes Ago

Week 1 of college football began Saturday, and multiple New England Patriots players made their choices to win the College Football Playoff.

New England’s roster has a solid mix of players from high-pedigree schools to lesser-known universities. But loyalty stayed strong in a video the Patriots posted on social media Saturday.

Here are the players and their picks to win the national championship along with odds from FanDuel.

Jalen Mills: LSU +1200

Hunter Henry: Arkansas +20000

David Andrews: Georgia +220

Adrian Phillips: Texas +2500

Brenden Schooler: Texas

Ezekiel Elliott: Ohio State +700

Ja’Whaun Bentley: Purdue +30000

Kyle Dugger: Miami (FL) +20000

Matthew Slater: UCLA +15000

Marcus Jones: Houston +50000

Josh Uce: Michigan +850

The Patriots players in the video largely went with their alma mater, so Andrews can be forgiven by going chalk and picking the Bulldogs to three-peat. And players like Henry, Bentley and Jones also can be forgiven when they made longshot choices. Jones did give a shoutout to Troy, which was the first college he went to before he transferred to Houston.

Dugger was the wild card of the group. The Patriots safety went to Lenoir?Rhyne, which is a Division II program in North Carolina. The 27-year-old was born in Georiga but instead chose the Hurricanes. It was a short clip, so there wasn’t much explanation given, but fans probably will respect Dugger by going unique with his choice.

Of course, you should make your own picks at your own discretion. Again, the Patriots primarily went with their alma mater. Stay tuned to NESN.com for weekly college football picks and analysis.