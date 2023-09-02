Patriots Make Picks For College Football National Championship
The picks from these New England players might not be too shocking
Week 1 of college football began Saturday, and multiple New England Patriots players made their choices to win the College Football Playoff.
New England’s roster has a solid mix of players from high-pedigree schools to lesser-known universities. But loyalty stayed strong in a video the Patriots posted on social media Saturday.
Here are the players and their picks to win the national championship along with odds from FanDuel.
Jalen Mills: LSU +1200
Hunter Henry: Arkansas +20000
David Andrews: Georgia +220
Adrian Phillips: Texas +2500
Brenden Schooler: Texas
Ezekiel Elliott: Ohio State +700
Ja’Whaun Bentley: Purdue +30000
Kyle Dugger: Miami (FL) +20000
Matthew Slater: UCLA +15000
Marcus Jones: Houston +50000
Josh Uce: Michigan +850
The Patriots players in the video largely went with their alma mater, so Andrews can be forgiven by going chalk and picking the Bulldogs to three-peat. And players like Henry, Bentley and Jones also can be forgiven when they made longshot choices. Jones did give a shoutout to Troy, which was the first college he went to before he transferred to Houston.
Dugger was the wild card of the group. The Patriots safety went to Lenoir?Rhyne, which is a Division II program in North Carolina. The 27-year-old was born in Georiga but instead chose the Hurricanes. It was a short clip, so there wasn’t much explanation given, but fans probably will respect Dugger by going unique with his choice.
Of course, you should make your own picks at your own discretion. Again, the Patriots primarily went with their alma mater. Stay tuned to NESN.com for weekly college football picks and analysis.