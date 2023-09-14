Players Who Could Rebound in a Big Way in Week 2 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

It’s overreaction week in the NFL, and a few big names who blanked over the weekend in fantasy football have everybody panicking. But fear not! We are here to subdue some of your worries about your top picks who may not have played up to your standard in the season’s opening week.

Here are a handful of players we believe are in line for a bounce-back performance in Week 2.

The Cincinnati Bengals (Burrow, Chase, & Higgins)

Thankfully, there has not been much of it in the media, but please do not panic about any Cincinnati Bengals assets that underperformed in Week 1 (virtually all of them). While Joe Burrow looked unprepared and rusty after barely seeing any reps between training camp and preseason due to a calf injury, the weather was subpar, and it was a road matchup against a divisional opponent. The Bengals don’t necessarily get an easy bounce-back spot at home against the Ravens, but we still expect much more from all three of these fantasy assets in Week 2.

Dallas Goedert – 0.0 Points [TE50] (Week 2 Matchup: vs. MIN)

Goedert‘s goose-egg performance against the New England Patriots in Week 1 was stunning, and it wasn’t any better news to see he was targeted just once while playing 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. But, head coach Nick Sirianni gave some comforting quotes about Goedert following the game, stating, “We never want to come away from a game with Dallas Goedert not getting a catch.” We’ll see if it’s a point of emphasis on a short week as the Minnesota Vikings come to town for Thursday Night Football.

Josh Allen – 12.0 Points [QB20] (Week 2 Matchup: vs. LV)

Monday night was one of the worst Josh Allen performances we have seen. His four-turnover night was nothing short of a total nightmare, and Aaron Rodgers’s injury, paired with a remarkable walk-off victory for the Jets, really took the spotlight off how Allen handed that game to New York. He’s got a great bounce-back spot this week with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town, a defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks a season ago. Buckle up for what could be a statement showing from Allen on Sunday afternoon.

Saquon Barkley [RB32] (Week 2 Matchup: @ ARI)

While Saquon Barkley was the silver lining in an otherwise historically painful performance for the New York Giants, his RB32 finish was still relatively low for his standards. We’re willing to wipe the slate clean and pretend it never happened with such a favorable matchup ahead for the 26-year-old. The Giants travel west to take on the presumably tanking Arizona Cardinals, who allowed the third-most points to running backs in 2022. Don’t be surprised if Barkley finds the end zone two or three times this weekend in this get-right spot.

